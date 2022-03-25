“Win it or bin it”- Mercedes’ Toto Wolff describes Max Verstappen’s all-in approach to racing

Max Verstappen's aggressive driving has always raised a few eyebrows around the paddock. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, has never shied away from giving his remarks on the Red Bull driver.

In one of the features done by GQ on George Russell, Toto Wolff talked about how the new Mercedes driver was one of the most complete drivers of the younger generation in F1.

He talked about how Russell valued the team's success more than anything and drew comparisons to the current F1 champion, Max Verstappen. Wolff said while Russell is a bit more measured in his approach, Max was not the same.

"I think Max's approach – and this is George's phrase since he was in go-karting – is 'win it or bin it'.George approaches it more from an intellectual standpoint, while having all the skills.”

Max was involved in a year-long battle with Lewis Hamilton last season. The two drivers clashed multiple times during the season and the battle was decided in the last race of the season by the race director's rather questionable approach for the Safety Car restart.

Throughout the season, both Toto Wolff from Mercedes and Christian Horner from Red Bull went after each other in the media with consistent attacks against each other.

Despite Mercedes not being in direct competition with Red Bull yet this season, the two sides still seem to carry the bad blood from what happened last year.

Max Verstappen had a disastrous start to the 2022 F1 season in Bahrain

The Bahrain GP had all the worst things rolled into a single race for Max Verstappen. First, the Red Bull driver suffered from brakes overheating. The driver then had an issue with the steering lock after the third pitstop. And finally, the Red Bull suffered from power unit issues that forced Max Verstappen to retire from the race.

After the first race of the season, the Red Bull driver finds himself with 0 points while Charles Leclerc has 26 points in the bag. The Red Bull driver will be heading to the Saudi Arabian GP to try to make amends and kickstart his campaign after a rather unfortunate start to the season.

For the 2022 season, it does appear that the Red Bull driver will be fighting against Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, which should be a refreshing battle after an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton last season.

