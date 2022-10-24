"Winning doesn't make many friends"- Red Bull advisor lashes out at F1 rivals for putting allegations based on 'completely baseless rumors '

Red Bull's team advisor, Helmut Marko, said that the allegations that rival teams are putting on them (related to the budget cap) are 'completely baseless.' His words rhymed with what Christian Horner said earlier on the same topic. The team denies the allegations that have been put up against them and believes that it is disappointing for the competitors to blame the team for the baseless allegations. In an interview with Sky, Helmut Marko said that the FIA has not blamed the team for such serious allegations but the rival teams.

"That's the most unpleasant... completely baseless rumors with the most serious allegations."

"But that didn't come from the FIA, it came from the competitors. Winning doesn't make many friends."

According to the FIA's report about last year's budget, Red Bull were guilty of breaching the cost cap of $145 million. The 'minor' overspend that was mentioned was found to be $7.2 million. The team has been in denial of the same, and they released a statement saying that a thorough investigation of the report from the FIA will be carried out. So far, there have been minimal official statements from the team and FIA.

Carlos Sanchez 🍂🎃 @CarlosSMF1 I am sorry, but the behaviour of fans towards Red Bull is unnaceptable. Teams submit the information, if they do are over the cost limit they will be punished. You have no idea how damaging to the workforce to be accused of this stuff and I say this (…) I am sorry, but the behaviour of fans towards Red Bull is unnaceptable. Teams submit the information, if they do are over the cost limit they will be punished. You have no idea how damaging to the workforce to be accused of this stuff and I say this (…)

Red Bull boss accuses competitors for pushing allegations against the team without facts

Christian Horner had earlier called out rival teams for pushing allegations against the team without the complete facts related to the team's 2021 budget. He said that he was shocked to hear it from other teams.

"It's absolutely shocking that another competitor without the facts, without any knowledge of the details, can be making that kind of accusation."

The team also revealed that the children of the employees at Red Bull are being bullied on playgrounds, apparently for being "cheaters." Horner said that it is completely wrong, and it has started hurting the team and the morale of the workers as well.

Philip Duncan @PhilDuncanF1 Horner: “In an age where mental health is prevalent, we are seeing issues within our workforce. Kids are being bullied in playgrounds because they are children of Red Bull employees. That is not right. It has come about because of fictious allegations from other teams.” Horner: “In an age where mental health is prevalent, we are seeing issues within our workforce. Kids are being bullied in playgrounds because they are children of Red Bull employees. That is not right. It has come about because of fictious allegations from other teams.”

The FIA is yet to elaborate further on the entire budget issue. While the teams await to hear about a punishment from the organization, Red Bull are charging to win their first constructor's championship in almost a decade at the United States Grand Prix.

