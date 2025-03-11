"With a bit of luck, without Danica Patrick!": Fans react as Sky Sports teases its F1 broadcast team for the 2025 season

Since retiring from racing, Danica Patrick has turned into a motorsports pundit. She made several appearances on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast team during the 2024 season. However, in the latest teaser by Sky Sports, she does not seem to be on the team of presenters anymore, which led fans to comment on the update.

The 42-year-old has vast experience in the world of racing. However, fans in the F1 realm have criticised her views on women in motorsport, her endorsements of US President Donald Trump, and much more.

Sky Sports F1 teased its team of presenters for the 2025 F1 season with a short video. It included the voices of David Croft, Martin Brundle, and F1 champion Nico Rosberg. This suggested that Patrick has been left out of the presenters' team. Fans shared their thoughts on the possibility of her being ousted.

"With a bit of luck, without Danica Patrick!" one wrote.

"Please no Danica," another said.

"Did you get rid of Danica?" a third fan tweeted.

"Please tell us you’ve sacked Danica," a fan wrote.

"If I see Danica Patrick's name..." another said.

"Announced that Danica Patrick is gone," yet another posted.

The American has attended multiple F1 races but was never a part of the grid as she raced in IndyCar and NASCAR.

Danica Patrick wants to go against Ayrton Senna to find out how she stacks up against one of the greats

Patrick at the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick is a household name in the United States. She has a single race win, three poles, and seven podiums in the top class of open-wheel racing in America.

Nonetheless, if the former driver had a chance to race in the F1 sphere, she revealed last week that she would like to go against three-time world champion Ayrton Senna (via Gaines for Girls podcast):

"Well, I think I’d want to see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna. He was one of the greats in Formula 1."

Senna is one of the biggest names in the motorsport world. He had 41 race wins and was in a championship fight with Michael Schumacher during the 1994 season for his fourth title.

The Brazilian suffered a crash at the Tamburello corner in Imola and died due to the injuries sustained. He is an idol to many in the F1 sphere, including new Ferrari driver and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who, in his initial days, sported a helmet design similar to Senna's.

