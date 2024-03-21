"With the deal in place, that's my intention for sure to be here until the end" - Max Verstappen on seeing out his contract with Red Bull

Max Verstappen recently claimed that he intended to see out his current contract with Red Bull and emphasized the importance of retaining key team personnel.

The three-time world champion has been in the news after rumors emerged about his potential exit from the Austrian team amidst all the drama surrounding the management. There have also been reports that Verstappen might leave the team if team advisor Helmut Marko departs from the outfit.

According to recent reports, key Red Bull personnel like aero wizard Adrian Newey are also being targeted by Ferrari.

Speaking with the media in his pre-race interview ahead of the 2024 F1 Australian GP, Max Verstappen elaborated on being a part of Red Bull till the end of his contract and emphasized the importance of keeping key figures within the team to maintain the performance. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I'm happy within the team. It's very important that we try to keep the key players in the team for a longer period of time because that's what goes with the performances as well. At the end of the day, it's a performance basis. It's the same as if I wouldn't perform, I wouldn't be sitting here. I know how that works."

"With the deal (my contract) in place, that's my intention for sure to be here until the end because it would be a great story. For me personally, also, to just see it out to the end because it almost basically means that I've been part of one family and team."

Max Verstappen reacts to Toto Wolff's comments about a potential move to Mercedes

Max Verstappen stated that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's comments about wanting his services don't have an 'impact' on his job.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Wolff had previously spoken about the prospects of bringing Max Verstappen to Mercedes as he claimed:

"There is no team that wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car."

The Dutch driver responded to Toto's statement during the Australian GP pre-race interview (via Sky Sports):

"It doesn't have any impact on me on what I would do. It's always nice to hear that. Toto and I, we had our little moments but that's normal between two teams battling for the championship. But the respect has always been there. From my side, it doesn't change anything."

Max Verstappen's current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2028 season. When the Dutch driver was asked about a potential move to Mercedes at the end of his contract, the three-time champion claimed that he was uncertain about his future in the sport post-2028.

"I don't know. I don't know what happens after 2028. I don't know if I'm going to stay in F1 or continue or sign a new deal? I don't know that."