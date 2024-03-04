"With Max Verstappen, I don't recognize any problem in this respect": Former World champion Alain Prost praises the Red Bull driver 

Former F1 world champion Alain Prost has claimed that Max Verstappen remains 'motivated' to win his fourth consecutive world championship this season.

Despite all the chaos in Red Bull given the current situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner, the Dutch driver has remained unfazed and focused on his job. He demonstrated immense precision and control during the season's first race in Bahrain last weekend.

Speaking with ServusTV, Prost mentioned that drivers need to motivate themselves to become more successful. In this regard, he said that he hasn't seen this 'problem' with Max Verstappen, stating (via Speedweek):

“Once you win your first title, the philosophy changes. You've achieved a big goal in your career, now you need a new goal. This is particularly important in a situation like Max Verstappen's today. He now has three titles and won that many races in 2023. You have to be able to constantly motivate yourself.

"I don't see any problem with Max in this regard. The way he leads his life, his attitude, his character, he always seems fresh and hungry for success. If you are so successful, then some people expect further success from you. Others may be waiting for you to stumble.

Prost, a four-time F1 World Drivers' Champion, added:

"Because they want to see other drivers win or are hungry for something new. I think Max is very aware of his situation. I see a Verstappen who is as motivated on the way to his fourth title as he was a year ago on his way to his third."

Max Verstappen analyzes his Bahrain GP win last weekend

Max Verstappen stated that he was aware that his performance at the Sakhir International Circuit would be hard to replicate in the future. The Dutchman dominated the field, finishing over 22 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who finished P2 ahead of Carlos Sainz.

As per F1.com, the three-time world champion said:

“It was a special one today. These kinds of days don’t happen that often when the car feels spot on, including the balance and feeling of the car and everything went really well. The start was good and then we also looked after the car really well, so it was an enjoyable race for me."

The rest of the grid will hope that they get closer to Max Verstappen and Red Bull in Jeddah this weekend, whilst the reigning world champion would wish for another special weekend in Saudi Arabia, where he won in 2022.