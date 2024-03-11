"Won't believe it until it happens": Fans react to rumors of Christian Horner being fired by Red Bull before Melbourne

F1 fans have reacted to rumors of team principal Christian Horner's removal from Red Bull before the 2024 F1 Australian GP, which will be held on March 24.

Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female team employee, after which the parent company of the team initiated an internal investigation into the matter. He was cleared of all accusations but the situation worsened when an anonymous email leaked the conversations between Horner and the female employee. The entire controversy tainted the defending world champions in the eyes of many.

German outlet F1-insider reports that the Thai shareholders of Red Bull Racing have positioned themselves against Horner and want him out of the team. According to the outlet's sources, the Briton could be dismissed from the team before the Australian GP.

Expand Tweet

Since Christian Horner's investigation saga stretched throughout February and continues in the 2024 F1 season, several fans do not want to believe rumors and reports anymore. They said they would only take Red Bull's official statement as gospel. Some fans also want the entire fiasco to end so that they can simply focus on enjoying racing.

Here are some of the comments and reactions to the latest rumor:

"These rumors have been going on since before race 1, won't believe it until it happens," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to certain reports, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was also under investigation for leaking information about Horner's investigation to the media. Thus, a few fans also mentioned that he should also be removed from the team.

"Helmut should also be let go for leaking classified documents," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As of now, there is no official announcement from Red Bull that Christian Horner will be removed.

Christian Horner delighted with Red Bull's strong performance at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Despite a whirlwind of rumors and controversies surrounding Christian Horner and Red Bull, the defending world champions continue to dominate on the track. When Sportskeeda asked Horner about his team's exceptional performance at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, he said:

“Well the cars did converge because Checo was eight seconds or nine seconds behind his teammate at the time at the chequered flag. So it was a very strong team performance today. It was unfortunate we got the five second penalty, but thankfully we had enough in hand that it wasn't going to challenge."

Horner added:

"It's great to see RB20 performing very strongly at another type of venue, another surface, another street layout. I think Melbourne will be different again. It's going to take four or five races to get a clearer picture, but again a very strong team performance today and both drivers did an exceptional job.”

Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian GP while his teammate Sergio Perez finished second despite serving a five-second penalty.