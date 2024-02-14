"Work of art": Fans react to the new Mercedes livery for 2024 F1 season

The Mercedes F1 team has finally unveiled its 2024 F1 car livery. There was a Q&A session held at the event as well, where Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell spoke about the car and their targets for the upcoming season.

The livery was unique, with its nose covered in silver and gradually fading into black as it reached the side pods. Two aqua-colored lines stretched from the sides of the front wing and went back to the side pods, accompanying the silver. The back side of the livery was quite similar to last year's.

As soon as the livery was revealed and its pictures were posted on Mercedes' official social media platform, thousands of F1 fans reacted positively to it. They commented that they loved the gradual fade from silver to black. A few also hailed it as the best livery on the grid so far.

Here are a few reactions from fans:

"Work of art," one fan wrote.

"I love the silver black fade. I can’t wait for shakedown content," another fan wrote.

Mercedes' social media pages have already started posting shakedown videos for fans.

There is a strong chance that the team did not show the actual chassis they will be using for the 2024 F1 season during the car launch. The actual chassis will be seen during the pre-season testing.

Mercedes technical director hints at possible improvements in their 2024 F1 car

Mercedes technical senior James Allison dove deep into how the simulation results were quite positive for the team. Speaking to motorsport.com, he claimed that the rear end and the handling of the W15 could be more friendly and forgiving.

Apart from that, the team has tried to shave off some weight and increase its downforce.

“It's impossible at this time of year to be anything other than apprehensive, coupled with excited, coupled with frightened. However, what we do have some hope for is that some of the more spiteful characteristics of the rear end of our car will be a bit more friendly to us, and the handling of the car a happier thing. That's all in simulation, but nevertheless we’ve got reasonable grounds to believe that we've made some gain there,” he said.

He added:

“On top of that [handling], you've got all the normal housekeeping type stuff of just making it lighter, making it more downforcy and hopefully getting a bit of uplift from the power unit side, with the calibration level tinkering that they're still capable of doing under these current rules.”

The pre-season testing will reveal how quick the Mercedes W15 is and how both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell feel about the new car.