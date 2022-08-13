"Would have been cringe; wonder if Tom wants Lewis to be a scientologist?"-Fans react to Lewis Hamilton missing out on a role in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he wanted to play a role in Tom Cruise's recently released movie Top Gun: Maverick.

The Briton is a close friend of Cruise and was reportedly offered the role of a fighter pilot in the movie. This, however, did not come to fruition as the shooting for the film clashed with the business end of the 2021 F1 championship due to which Hamilton could not give time for the shoot.

F1 fans, however, had rather funny reactions to the Mercedes driver acting in a Hollywood movie, with some of them posting on Twitter:

"Big Lewis fan here, NFL, I'm glad he didn't do this. Would have been cringe."

"Wow, he is so great en committed too F1… always talking about himself."

"How would a 40 year old British man get into the United states navy?"

"I wonder if Tom wants Lewis to be a scientologist?"

"Weird given he is neither an actor nor a fighter pilot"

"Pffff. Maybe he could have been PM Johnson’s right hand. Another “fake” human being, just acting - to be in the spotlights - all the time. Who cares what he turned down?"

"Hamilton as Maverick: "He is flying dangerous man", "This guy is not fighting fair" and "Im not gonna fly a plane with so many turbulence i will get braindamage" 🤣🤣🤣"

“It’s “hammer” time” “hang on there hammer”…lol so many lines would have come from it…. Soon Sir @LewisHamilton we’ll have the pleasure of seeing you change “screens” from living room to the cinema…lol"

Lewis Hamilton on the aftermath of the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

In the same interview, Lewis Hamilton also spoke about what went through his mind when the entire last lap saga took place at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. He said:

“You can see it’s starting to unfold in a way. My worst fears came alive. I thought ‘no way’ they’re going to take this away from me. Absolutely not. That’s not going to happen. Right? I can’t describe in words how I felt. I can remember sitting there in my car, in disbelief.”

“Then I realized I had to take off my seat belt, get out of there, get out of the car, find strength. I didn’t have it. It was one of my toughest moments in a long, long time. I knew what had happened, I knew certain decisions had been made and why. I knew something was not right. I wondered if I wanted to continue.”

Lewis Hamilton, however, was gracious in defeat. Although he took a hiatus from social media post the race, he later returned with a renewed zeal for his eighth F1 title.

