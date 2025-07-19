“Would love to see Seb go for the triple crown”: Fans react as Sebastian Vettel leaves room for sensational racing comeback

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel recently came out and spoke about the chances of him returning to the world of F1 as a driver. While doing so, the former Red Bull and Ferrari star opened up to the possibility of racing the the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the fans come out and react to the legend's probable comeback.Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season after a couple of subpar years with the Aston Martin team. The German driver has been teased multiple times to return to the World of F1, just like Fernando Alonso did at his premature retirement in the late 2010s.Vettel was linked to the Audi F1 project, which reportedly wanted to sign a German driver. However, the same was not materialised with the four-time F1 champion wanting different things from his life. Vettel, in a recent interview with AMuS, revealed that he won't be returning to F1.However, Sebastian Vettel was not shy about the idea of returning to racing once again and suggested that Endurance racing was on the cards for him. The German driver said,“I don't want to rule out the possibility that something might come of it. There have been discussions, but somehow it hasn't worked out yet. To be honest, I wasn't that interested in endurance racing from my lone fighter perspective. I see it differently now. I find it incredibly exciting, this team structure, sharing a car, and making compromises.”The fans took to the social media platform X and reacted to Vettel considering a return to racing in the Endurance racing championships. Some came out and cheered the German driver for aiming for the Triple crown, i.e., the Monaco GP, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indy 500.“Would love to see Seb go for the Triple Crown…” commented a userAnother wrote, “He's gonna get the triple crown before Alonso isn't he 😜”Fernando Alonso has competed in the Le Mans and the Indy 500 in the last 2010s, and won the endurance race, but failed to win the Indy 500, leaving the Triple Crown dream incomplete. On the other hand, Max Verstappen has shown keen interest in racing in Le Mans with Alonso, and with Sebastian Vettel in the picture, fans demanded that the trio team up.“Max, Alonso and Seb. Imagine the 3 of them in a Team together at Le Mans,” commented a userAnother wrote, “Vettel, Alonso, Verstappen please 🙌”“Max and Seb in WEC would be sick”, wrote a user.Some fans suggested that Sebastian Vettel is waiting for Aston Martin to find its feet in endurance racing and will then go on to race for the team. The British team recently launched their endurance racing programme in the prototype category with their Valkyrie.“That man is waiting for the Valkyrie to come on song so he can go for a win!,” commented a user.“F1 is over”: Sebastian Vettel talks down a return to Formula 1 When Sebastian Vettel retired after the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were sure that the German would be making a comeback to the sport, as he had more to offer. However, Vettel wanted to give time to his family and other social causes. The four-time F1 champion recently came out and confirmed that the F1 chapter is closed for him, as he said.“Formula 1 is over. At some point, the time is ripe to leave the field to others. You can see that especially with the rookies. I think it's good that a whole group of drivers has been replaced. This isn't a vote against the old drivers, but rather for the young drivers.”Sebastian Vettel has recently also been linked to joining Red Bull in a management or advisory role.