"Wow, Marko is making sense": F1 fans react to Red Bull advisor's comments on lack of competition in the sport

F1 fans sarcastically praised Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko for his views on the current state of the sport in terms of viewership.

Despite being at its peak in terms of popularity and commercial possibilities, there has been a dip in TV viewership as the dominance of two teams in the past decade and the lack of competition have weakened the sport competitively.

Marko stated that the lack of competition is a major reason behind the fall of viewership in the UK but claimed that it is at its peak in Austria. He said to OE24:

"Last year, we had to fight with Ferrari - but they do everything wrong, whereas, in F1, mistakes happen easily. I'm sorry that the excitement is lost. As you can see, TV ratings on Sky are dropping dramatically. You have to watch that. In Austria, fortunately, the boom is unbroken, as ticket sales show."

One fan took to social media to sarcastically take a dig at the Red Bull advisor, saying:

"Wow, Marko is making sense. Someone save it. The ratings are dropping due to 10+ years of 1 team dominating. Credit to Mercedes and RedBull, they knocked it out of the park and had the best drivers in their respective eras. F1 needs to sort it, with the teams not having a say."

Christian Yarnall @YarnallAuthor @FastestPitStop In the UK the fall in viewers is probably likely to be bad economy mixed with Sky charging stupid fees. If they offered F1 only for £10 a month instead of £45 you’d see an increase. @FastestPitStop In the UK the fall in viewers is probably likely to be bad economy mixed with Sky charging stupid fees. If they offered F1 only for £10 a month instead of £45 you’d see an increase.

SHS @flyhsuk @FastestPitStop Interesting how he doesn’t seem to recognise a correlation between one teams (his) dominance alongside a series of scandals and rule breaking which has benefitted only one party (his) doesn’t make for a very good fan experience…. @FastestPitStop Interesting how he doesn’t seem to recognise a correlation between one teams (his) dominance alongside a series of scandals and rule breaking which has benefitted only one party (his) doesn’t make for a very good fan experience….

Joey F1 @joeydiab @FastestPitStop helmut marko just wakes up every day thinking ‘what negative thing can i say today’ @FastestPitStop helmut marko just wakes up every day thinking ‘what negative thing can i say today’

"I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get" - Red Bull driver

Max Verstappen chimed in on the lack-of-competition debate and stated that if the regulations stay the same, other teams will close the gap eventually.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Red Bull driver said:

"We've always seen this in Formula 1, it's nothing new. I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something we need to look at. But you have the odd year or maybe two years where there are two teams fighting, maybe potentially a third team, but overall, when you look back at the 80s, the 90s, the 2000s, and early 2010 all the way till 2020, it's been pure dominance of certain teams."

Verstappen added:

"Just keep the regulations the same for a longer period of time. Because if you keep on tweaking stuff, one particular team will always find something a bit better than the others and then it takes a bit of time for everyone to close up, from my side."

It will be fascinating to see how long it will take team to close the gap to Red Bull at the top and whether it wil happen before the new race regulations come into effect in 2026.

