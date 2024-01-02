"Yeah, that PR nonsense needs to go" - Fans react to Red Bull boss claiming that the team does not censor Max Verstappen from giving his views

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently revealed that he did not want Max Verstappen to give PR answers to questions since it is "refreshing" to see him give his honest opinions.

F1 world champion Max Verstappen is known for his blunt answers which might be considered a menace by a PR department. Despite the issues that it might cause, Christian Horner stated that he would want to see Verstappen continue the same way in the sport.

Speaking to Autosport, Horner was quoted as saying:

"We believe in our drivers having a freedom of choice. They're not robots, they have opinions. And Max has a voice as the world champion, and we don't constrain him to give a PR view."

Horner further added that seeing a driver being honest like this is "quite refreshing."

"He's a very honest, young guy and he'll tell you how he sees it. And I think that's actually quite refreshing."

Verstappen's honest approach became quite clear during the F1 Las Vegas GP in 2023 when he called the event 99% show and 1% racing.

The Red Bull team principal isn't the only one who enjoys the Dutchman being completely honest about his opinions. Fans reacted to Horner's quotes on social media and one fan on X (formerly Twitter) said that the "PR nonsense needs to go."

"Yeah, that PR nonsense needs to go, no characters at all when they are such an act, we saw the same with Russel when he signed with Mercedes, straight to Merc PR machine"

Here are a few similar reactions to Horner's statement on Max Verstappen.

"I don't think you could constrain Max if you wanted to."

"Honesty is the best, saying the right things to be a good role model isn't refreshing, being your authentic self is."

Red Bull boss on future driver pairings with Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez has been driving alongside Max Verstappen since the 2021 season and the two have worked well together at Red Bull. In his debut season with the team, Checo was a major factor in Verstappen winning his first world championship.

Perez's contract was extended till the end of the 2024 season in 2022, but his performance in 2023 has raised some questions. Finishing second in the championship, Perez helped Red Bull reach a new milestone with a 1 - 2 finish in the final standings. However, his performance last season was far from optimal.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier in 2023, Christian Horner explained that the team would want the best driver pairing.

"As a team, you want to field the most competitive pairing that you can have, and you want the right dynamic in the team."

Horner further added that although Checo and Verstappen form an amazing combination, they might explore other options as well for 2025, especially with Daniel Ricciardo as their third driver currently.

"Max and Checo have been a tremendously successful pairing. Checo, in his three years with us, has finished fourth, third and second so he’s on a good trajectory. Daniel is well known to us – it's great to have him back in the Red Bull fold – and of course everything is open for 2025 onwards."

"For us, to have options internally and also externally is no bad place to be."

Daniel Ricciardo previously teamed up with Max Verstappen in Red Bull from mid-2016 till the end of the 2018 F1 season. Currently, the Australian drives for AlphaTauri after making a return to the grid mid-season in 2023, replacing Nyck de Vries in the team.