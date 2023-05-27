“Yes, but possibly on the yacht”: Max Verstappen jokes about watching the Monaco GP from the shore when he’s 40 years old

Red Bull driver and two-time world champion Max Verstappen recently joked that he plans to watch the Monaco GP from a yacht when he's 40 years old and has no plans to replicate Fernando Alonso's career trajectory.

Alonso, 41, has an opportunity to win the 33rd race of his career this weekend in Monaco. But Verstappen, who greatly admires the Spaniard, said that he will likely be retired by the time he reaches Alonso's age.

Speaking to AS, Max Verstappen said:

"Yes, but possibly on the yacht. Watching the race. I would say not. But never say never. I think I'll be on the boat having a drink. I already have many plans that I want to do outside of Formula 1, but we will see. If I have a competitive car it will be very difficult to say goodbye to this sport."

“It’s a bit of a shame" - Max Verstappen on Red Bull ending its relationship with Honda in 2026

Max Verstappen recently spoke about how it was a 'shame' that Red Bull will not work with Honda come the 2026 season. Honda will supply engines to Aston Martin come 2026 while Red Bull will work with Ford.

As per Crash.net, the Dutch driver said:

“From our side, of course, it’s a bit unfortunate how all of that turned out. Because, a few years ago, they said they were going to stop. So then Red Bull sets up its own engine division, and then, at one point, they said ‘No, we continue’. Unfortunately, once you’re already in the process of building a whole engine yourself, you can’t really work together anymore. Yeah, it’s a bit of a shame, I would say."

He added:

"We always have and had a really good relationship with them. Seeing them go to Aston Martin, it’s a bit of a shame. But I mean we are also very excited from our side, from 2026 onwards, what’s going to happen together with Ford. It is what it is. A few years ago, we thought they were going to leave and, nowadays, they’ve stayed and are going with Aston Martin. For Aston Martin, it’s really good. I mean, they have a great engine. We all know that. So it’s what it is. I loved working with them. We’ve had a lot of success already."

It will be interesting to see if the Ford partnership turns out to be as successful for Max Verstappen and Red Bull as the one with Honda.

