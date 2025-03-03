You have to beat drivers like Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso both on and off-track claims former F1 champion

Damon Hill, former F1 world champion, has said that one must be prepared to beat drivers like Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on and off the track. It's because these two strong personalities have a headstrong mindset.

Formula 1 has become highly competitive, with young blood going all out with the adrenaline and passion for racing. Verstappen, 27, has won four world championships already at a young age. He debuted at 17, becoming the youngest driver to race in F1. Moreover, since 2021, he has won four titles on the trot. His era of dominance, however, was challenged in the 2024 season. Lando Norris and George Russell gave him a befitting reply, leading to many heated moments.

However, F1 world champion Hill has issued a word of caution for Norris and Russell. He believes going against drivers with strong mindsets like Verstappen and Alonso could be risky. Talking to the Telegraph, he used his fierce rivalry with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher to explain:

“I got embroiled in tit-for-tats with Michael and he just made mincemeat of me. Not only did he beat me on track, he beat me off it, too, which was humiliating. So my advice would be, if there’s not a fight, don’t go and find one. And if you do, be prepared. Some people are better equipped for that world than others, guys like Fernando and Max as well.

If you want to go into battle with those guys, first of all, you better beat them on track. And secondly, you better be ready for the second punch, because it’s coming.”

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have always been fierce competitors in F1. Their goal is to win, and if that calls for crossing the line, neither of them has ever shied away from embracing any path to achieve that goal.

Damon Hill denies being 'anti-Max Verstappen'

Damon Hill [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Damon Hill parted ways with Sky Sports F1 last year after 13 years of service. In his first interview with the Telegraph, he opened up on being criticized for saying things against Max Verstappen:

"Red Bull fights their corner very forcefully. And they don't like criticism of Max. I'm not anti-Max. This is the point. I think Max is brilliant. I like him. I mean, what's not to like? He's sensational. But when I felt he overstepped the mark, I said so."

Hill added that Sky Sports is not biased towards British drivers, as Verstappen fans believe, but that every journalist's responsibility is to state the facts and give a neutral opinion on every driver of any background and origin.

