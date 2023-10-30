"You can't blame him for going for it" - Red Bull boss comes to defense of Sergio Perez after his first lap DNF at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Red Bull Team principal Christian Horner defended Sergio Perez by claiming that he can't be blamed for going for the move on Charles Leclerc on Turn 1 at the F1 2023 Mexican GP on Sunday (October 29).

The Mexican driver bowed out of the race after colliding with the Ferrari driver which sent him up in the air. The damage to the floor and the sidepod of Perez's car was too much for him to continue so the team decided to retire him from the race.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Horner stated that he was gutted for Sergio Perez as he had to retire in front of his home fans. He said:

"For Checo, just absolutely gutting. [His] home race. He had a rocket-ship launch and had so much momentum going into that first corner, you can't blame him for going for it to try and take the lead at his home race. He's got 13 years of experience in Formula 1 and when you're going through a difficult moment it's important to support him."

"He was having a great weekend up until that point and going for the lead at his home race, in Mexico City. It's insane the amount of support behind him. Three into one doesn't go and unfortunately, he was just on the wrong side of it."

Sergio Perez gives his take on the Lap 1 incident

The Red Bull driver pointed out that he was disappointed after his retirement from the race and termed the clash as a 'racing incident'. He said he did not expect Charles Leclerc to brake so late and be in the middle of a Red Bull sandwich.

Sergio Perez explained:

"I had a tremendous start. The gap was there and if I'm fully honest since I was starting the race, I would be really disappointed to be on the podium today knowing I had a chance to go for the lead and I didn't take it."

"I just went for it. To be honest, I didn't expect Charles - he was in the middle, he had less room to maneuver - to brake as late as Max and I did. I think simply there was no room for three cars. It was a total racing incident home.

It will be interesting to see how Sergio Perez bounces back in Brazil this weekend. He has a slender lead of 19 points over Lewis Hamilton in his battle for P2 in the drivers' championship this season.