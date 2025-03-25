"You build as fast of a car as you can": Former Red Bull man pushes back against 'car is built around Max Verstappen' suggestions

Former Red Bull performance engineer Blake Hinsey has rubbished the suggestion of RB series cars being built around Max Verstappen. He argued that teams always build the fastest car possible, and beyond a point, the drivers adjust it according to their driving style.

Since Verstappen made his debut with Red Bull in 2016, he has asserted his dominance and won four back-to-back titles from 2021 to 2024. While the Dutchman has made the most of his cars over the years, his teammates have been unable to extract the same performance.

In the last few seasons, Red Bull has sacked many drivers, including Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Sergio Perez for their inability to match Verstappen's performance.

Last year, when Perez had a deficit of 285 points to his teammate Verstappen, theories of Red Bull building a car around the latter's liking gained steam. In a recent post on social media, a fan backed the same theory.

However, former Red Bull performance engineer Blake Hinsey has denied those claims. He argued that any team's main objective is to build the fastest car. Moreover, Max Verstappen is likely more successful as he handles less stability, whereas his teammates cannot.

"I don't think the car is built around him even now. In 2021 it was still not the case. You build as fast of a car as you can, and then each driver uses the box of tools to rebalance it to what works for them. If a driver can take more front end from the basic "tuning devices," this isn't a car design; it's the fundamental trend that a driver that can cope with a car with less stability will likely be able to go faster, especially over a single lap."

He also explained that adding more stability drops the car's performance, which seems to have been the case with Verstappen's teammates.

Max Verstappen gives his verdict on Red Bull's struggles in 2025

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing's dominance in F1 seems to be disappearing as it lost the opening two races of the 2025 F1 season. With 36 points, which have all been earned by Max Verstappen, the team stands third in the constructors' championship.

Meanwhile, when Autosport asked Verstappen if he sees Red Bull as the fourth fastest team this year, he replied:

"That's what it feels like for me at the moment. I've been feeling really good and relaxed in the car, also in qualifying. I've been able to maximise it, but it's just too slow."

Verstappen finished P4 in the recently concluded Chinese Grand Prix. McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the race, whereas Lando Norris and George Russell finished P2 and P3, respectively.

On top of that, Liam Lawson is yet to score points this season, leaving his future at Red Bull already in doubt. After a DNF in Australia, he finished outside the top 10 in China.

