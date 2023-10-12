Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, recently shared an emotional post regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict that has been going on. Lives of thousands are currently affected due to this; hence, many are voicing their opinion and feelings towards it and how it can be resolved as quickly as possible.

Kelly Piquet shared an Instagram post by '@dalalmawad' on her Instagram story, which read:

"You can support the Palestinians and their right to end occupation and not support Hamas. You can be an advocate of Palestinians' rights and not endorse Hezbollah or Iran's regime. You can be pro-Palestinian without being anti-semitic. You can support Ukraine's sovereignty and decry Israel's human rights abuses.

"You can condemn terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians and still believe in one's right to resist. These stances are not mutually exclusive."

Expand Tweet

Many on various social media platforms agreed with her after she shared this post on her Instagram account. Even though the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet has no history with either one of the nations, she simply expressed her feelings that war has never been an answer to anything.

Furthermore, Max Verstappen's partner also shared some more pictures on her Instagram stories of how the common people of both nations are suffering the most in the war.

Kelly Piquet on similarities between Max Verstappen and her father, Nelson Piquet

Kelly Piquet recently spoke about her current partner, Max Verstappen, realizing how similar he is to her father, former three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

While speaking about the Red Bull driver in an interview with the Dutch edition of Vogue magazine, she stated that Verstappen is quite humble and not afraid to speak his mind. She also pointed out how the Dutchman is not interested in material things or fame.

"He remains so humble, he has both feet firmly on the ground. What I really like is that he knows what he wants and he is not afraid to say it. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things. We have a lot in common, are bon vivants. I realise more and more how similar he is to my father," said Kelly Piquet.

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen has now equaled Nelson Piquet's number of F1 World Championship tally by winning the 2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint race. After winning his third consecutive world title, he was delightfully congratulated by Kelly Piquet, who was present at the race.