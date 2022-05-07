"You can expect that we’ll be giving it our all" - Lewis Hamilton optimistic of Mercedes' performance at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton is positive the Mercedes will improve in terms of performance at the Miami GP. The Briton mentioned a new rear wing update brought in for the W13 but feels there might not be a significant difference in pace just yet.Speaking at the FIA press conference ahead of the Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton said:

“You can expect that we’ll be giving it our all and trying our best. There's been a huge amount of work going on in the background, everyone working as hard as they can. You can see we’ve got a new rear wing for example. So I am just grateful for everyone continuing to keep their heads down and the amazing hard work that everyone’s putting in.”

The Briton expressed his pride for his team and the collective effort in the background to improve the car. While their porpoising issues were at their worst at the Imola GP, the seven-time world champion believes their performance will improve at the Miami race weekend. The team has brought a new front wing as well for the American race weekend.

When asked about whether any improvement in pace could be expected in Miami, Lewis Hamilton replied:

“I don’t anticipate much change in that sense.”

Lewis Hamilton wore more jewelery to the Miami GP in protest of FIA’s new jewelery ban

In a message to the FIA and its new president Mohammed bin Sulayem, the British champion walked into the F1 paddock on Friday wearing three watches, eight rings, two earrings, one nose pierce and four necklaces. Lewis Hamilton is the only driver to wear jewelry and the FIA’s jewelry prohibition has been interpreted as a personal attack on the Briton.

Speaking about the new jewelry ban, Hamilton said:

“It's almost like a step backwards, if you think about the steps we're taking as a sport and the more important issues and causes we need to be focusing on. I think we've made such great strides as a sport…this is such a small thing. It's about individuality and being who you are. I sent [Mohammed bin Sulayem] a message just reassuring him that I want to be an ally. I don't want to fight with you guys over this. This is very, very silly.”

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Lewis Hamilton turned up to the press conference wearing 3 watches, 8 rings, 4 necklaces and 2 earrings after the FIA outlined a new jewelry ban Lewis Hamilton turned up to the press conference wearing 3 watches, 8 rings, 4 necklaces and 2 earrings after the FIA outlined a new jewelry ban 👀💎 https://t.co/ChKV2hcnnx

Having messaged the FIA president, assuring him that he is an ally to the regulatory body, Hamilton felt it was a silly ban that was absolutely not required. Sebastian Vettel has also voiced his support towards the Briton and believes drivers’ have individual choices to make.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi