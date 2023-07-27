“You can go from hero to zero in this business”: Sergio Perez earns Red Bull boss’ praise for reacting in 'best possible way' in Hungary

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner came to Sergio Perez's defense after he got the final podium spot at the Hungarian GP last weekend.

Perez had a terrible start to the weekend after he crashed on his opening lap in the FP1 which meant that the mechanics had to make some quick repairs. He qualified P9 for the main race and looked off the pace throughout the session.

But in the race, he showed his dogged determination and chipped at his rivals one by one to finish P3, just a couple of seconds behind Lando Norris.

Horner claimed that it was the media that put the pressure on Sergio Perez and that his podium finish was the 'best possible way' to reward the mechanics. He said (via Race Fans):

“The problem is you guys [the media] wind things up and you can go from hero to zero in this business pretty quickly. He’s not immune to that. And I think he responded in the best possible way and did his talking on the circuit and delivered a great performance.

“Formula 1’s a pressure business, he knows that. He’s been around long enough to know the pressures there are in F1 and at Red Bull sometimes that’s even more heightened. But he’s responded in the best possible way, and I think he’ll be more than happy with his drive.”

Sergio Perez makes a bold claim regarding his teammate Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez Stated that 90% of the current grid will not be able to compete against Max Verstappen right now. Speaking with Mundo Depritivo, Sergio Perez said:

“I’m not saying none, but few drivers on the current grid could beat Verstappen with the same car. People sitting on sofas watching the race underestimate how sensitive drivers are to settings. There are cars that make it easier for you, there are moments in the season when you are more comfortable with the car and it starts to get out of hand, you have to compensate a lot for handling and it doesn’t come so naturally to you.

"And in the end, you start to see very small differences that become very big. I am calm because I am giving the best of me. But, without a doubt, he judges himself very differently from the Red Bull drivers. Public opinion will always be there and it is normal. I focus on mine.”

It is certainly a very bold claim made by Perez and would be interesting to see if the rest of the grid shares the same view.