"You have a chance of making another Sebastian Vettel": Former F1 boss urges Red Bull to not lose ‘really good’ Liam Lawson

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has claimed that Liam Lawson could be the next Sebastian Vettel and that Red Bull should not lose him to other teams as he has been "really good."

The Kiwi impressed everyone with his performances after substituting for Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri F1 team. The rookie even scored a point in arguably the most demanding race of the season in Singapore. He finished P9 in the main race.

Lawson was also impressive in Suzuka when he finished ahead of teammate Yuki Tsunoda on track. However, Red Bull decided not to sign Lawson for the Italian team and went with Ricciardo and Tsunoda for the 2024 season, giving him the reserve driver role.

On a recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan claimed Lawson has the potential to become another Vettel. He said:

“My guess is I’d love to see Lawson in it but, at the same time, Formula 1 does not need to lose characters and drivers of the ilk of Daniel. One part of me says put Lawson in the car – take the chance – because you have a chance of making another Vettel.

“However, AlphaTauri has now gone commercial with what they do and I don’t think you can get anyone better than Daniel to do that. Maybe that’s the solution – they should go for one year and put Lawson in as the test driver. Don’t lose Lawson, though, I think he is really good.”

Will Sebastian Vettel come back full-time as a driver in the WEC in 2024?

Jota team principal Sam Hignett admitted it would be difficult for Sebastian Vettel to come back full-time and race in the World Endurance Championship next season.

As per PlanetF1, he said:

“A comeback always depends on come back as what? As a full-time driver, I don’t see him doing that anytime soon. Because this also brings so much traveling, it’s so time-consuming and that’s not what he wants currently. He just loves to spend time with his family to unwind and also to not really know what’s coming.

"So he kind of has a fascination of not really knowing what’s coming and really enjoying stuff. And also what he told me is he sees that as a test for himself to discover new sides of himself."

Whether Sebastian Vettel returns to racing in the near future will be intriguing to watch.