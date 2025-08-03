"You could've done pole, I'm disappointed in you": Esteban Ocon teases Fernando Alonso ahead of the F1 Hungarian GP

Esteban Ocon playingly teased former teammate Fernando Alonso ahead of the driver's parade at the Hungarian Grand Prix, claiming that he was disappointed in the Spaniard for missing out on pole position. Alonso ended up P5 in qualifying, just a tenth of a second away from pole sitter Charles Leclerc.Aston Martin have showcased decent pace at the Hungarian GP. Fernando Alonso managed to get up to P5 in qualifying on Saturday, while Lance Stroll was just behind him in P6. Both the cars were in and around a tenth of a second away from the pole.But even after this incredible performance, Fernando Alonso could still understandably be frustrated with the result, given the close margins.Ahead of the driver's parade on Sunday, Alonso was engaged in conversation with Gabriel Bortoleto and his former Alpine teammate, Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman jokingly claimed that he was disappointed with Alonso for not getting pole.&quot;But you could have done pole. I'm disappointed in you,&quot; said Ocon, as Alonso nodded along. [via @haasf1team on Instagram]After this, Bortoleto asked Alonso how his lap in qualifying was, to which the 44-year-old replied:&quot;It was okay but always one tenth (you can make up).&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFernando Alonso's P5 in qualifying at the Hungarian GP is his joint-best qualifying result in 2025. The driver previously ended up fifth in qualifying at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix earlier this year.Now, Alonso will have a lot of quick cars behind him to contend with during the race, including Max Verstappen's Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari. But the Hungaroring is often considered to be one of the most difficult tracks to overtake on the current F1 calendar. The veteran will have to showcase yet another defensive masterclass if he wishes to hold onto a top 5 finish.Fernando Alonso aims to maximize Hungarian GP weekendFernando Alonso in the media pen following qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyFernando Alonso claimed that he and the Aston Martin team need to maximize weekends such as the ongoing Hungarian GP, given that the circuit seems to suit the characteristics of the AMR25. The 2x world champion also explained how no drastic changes were made to his car between Spa and Hungary.Speaking after the qualifying session on Saturday, Alonso explained how he wishes to grasp a better understanding of how the Aston Martin car reacts to different circuits.&quot;We need to understand why because six days ago in Quali in Spa we were 19th and 20th, and now we are fifth and sixth,&quot; said Alonso. [via Formula1.com]&quot;The car didn’t change much for anybody and it seemed that this layout and these characteristics are better for our package, so we need to maximize these kinds of weekends,&quot; he added.Alonso also expressed his gratitude to the work put in by the engineers at Aston Martin's Silverstone-based factory for bringing new upgrades throughout the 2025 session that have seemingly improved the car gradually.