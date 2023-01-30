"You didn’t really think I’d retire, did you?" - Sebastian Vettel sends fans into a tizzy with a surprising statement

During the 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden, one of the commentators spoke about Sebastian Vettel and the surprising statement he made while talking to them. The German competed in the event against other famous racing drivers like Jamie Chadwick, Mika Hakkinen, Sebastien Loeb, etc. Sadly, he lost to compatriot Mick Schumacher and was unable to compete in the final race.

As we all know, the four-time world champion said farewell to F1 after 2022. Though several drivers have returned to the sport since retiring, no one knows whether Vettel will be seen behind the wheel of an F1 car.

In a clip shared on Twitter, one of the commentators for the Race of Champions revealed how the German humorously hinted that he is not yet retiring from racing.

According to the commentator, Vettel said:

"You didn't really think I'd retire, did you?"

The commentator explained how the feeling of racing is quite hard to leave for drivers like Sebastian Vettel. They also revealed that the four-time F1 world champion was very interested in rally racing. Through this information, we can speculate that the German might make a move towards rallying in the future. However, nothing can be said for sure.

When Vettel departed F1, other drivers on the grid spoke highly of him and even speculated that he might make a return to the sport. Since he has a massive following, fans would absolutely love to see him race once more, be it in F1 or any other racing series.

Sebastian Vettel fans react to his statement about coming out of retirement

Upon hearing Vettel joke about coming out of retirement, many fans reacted to the surprising statement. Although it could just be a joke, his followers were extremely delighted to hear that he could return to racing. They mentioned how the comment has given them hope, and they will patiently wait for the German to return.

"Don't play with my feelings like that"

"i will be holding onto sebastian vettel saying "you didn't really think i'd retire did you?" for at least a decade"

"Sebastian Vettel just in from the Race of Champions: "You didn't really think I'd just retire did you?""

"SEBASTIAN VETTEL HAS SPOKE TO SOME POEPLE THAT HE ACTUALLY WANTS TO MOVE TO RALLYING OH MY GAWD YES PLEASE"

"sebastian vettel, its not too late to un-retire and try a hand at rally"

Though the German might not return to F1, fans were happy to hear that he might move into the rally racing series and start a new chapter in his racing career. Even as an active F1 driver, he was always fascinated by rallying and used to appreciate rally drivers for their dedication and passion.

