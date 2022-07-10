"You get a penalty, you get a penalty, and you, and you"- Fans troll FIA stewards after they penalize multiple drivers at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

There were penalties and warnings galore at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, with drivers getting penalized or sent warnings left, right, and center throughout the race. In a race that featured multiple penalties and black and white flags, fans on Twitter had a field day as it started to look ridiculous after one point.

Just for reference, these are some of the penalties/warnings that were dished out during the main race today. George Russell was given a 5-second time penalty for punting Sergio Perez out of the track.

In the same vein, Pierre Gasly was given a 5-second time penalty for doing the same to Sebastian Vettel. Lando Norris received a 5-second penalty as well for breaching track limits while Vettel received one at the end of the race.

F1 fans on Twitter had hilarious reactions to what was going on in the main race and before it. These are some of the reactions shared by the fans during and after the 2022 F1 Austrian GP.

mia rose ♡ @miaroseev

the fia & stewards with their track limits: *f1 drivers ready for a great day today at the red bull ring*the fia & stewards with their track limits: #AustrianGP *f1 drivers ready for a great day today at the red bull ring*the fia & stewards with their track limits: #AustrianGP https://t.co/7bqn25StfP

Shannon @anawesomewaave

#F1 #AustrianGP The stewards with track limit penalties throughout the whole race The stewards with track limit penalties throughout the whole race #F1 #AustrianGP https://t.co/TAse64Hbvh

George Russell calls for solitary FIA race director on the eve of 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Even before the start of the race weekend, George Russell had shared his reservations about having two Race Directors at the races as it hampered the consistency with which the on-track incidents were judged. Russell, who is the current director of the GPDA, talked about how most of the time either of the directors is not present, which makes it tough to have a fruitful discussion.

The Briton said:

“Yes, I do agree that we need to stick to one race director. We need to have a bit more consistency with the stewarding. We come to the following event and often the steward in the previous event is not there. So there's no accountability, no explanations of decisions. We ask questions, and it's difficult to get a straightforward answer because almost a bit blame is being put onto somebody else who isn't there. So it is tricky. Everybody’s got their own interpretations.”

Even post-race, the top 3 drivers were summoned to the stewards for a post-race breach in procedure after their physios were seen handing them objects before being weighed. Weighing drivers after a session has been a rule and is done in parc fermé, which makes today’s act worth looking into.

The Formula @TheFormulaF1



It's something that has always been fine and the FIA has decided to crack down on now." @TheDHerbert : "The top-three finishers from the #AustrianGP have all been summoned to the stewards due to their physios handing them stuff post-race before being weighed.It's something that has always been fine and the FIA has decided to crack down on now." 🗣 @TheDHerbert: "The top-three finishers from the #AustrianGP have all been summoned to the stewards due to their physios handing them stuff post-race before being weighed.It's something that has always been fine and the FIA has decided to crack down on now."

For the sport's proper functioning, F1 needs a harmonious relationship between the drivers and the stewards. Fans hope this will be achieved soon in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far