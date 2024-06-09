Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon did not mince his words while firing sharp comments at the French team as he claimed that the team did not hold up their end of the bargain during the Canadian GP on Sunday. The French driver was given team orders by the Enstone-based outfit to let his teammate Pierre Gasly pass so that the latter could chase down Daniel Ricciardo for a possible P8.

Ricciardo had earlier overtaken Ocon in the final laps of the race to get P8. But when Gasly was unable to catch up to the Aussie driver, Alpine told the departing Ocon to hold position and retain his P10 slot instead of swapping positions with Gasly as is the implied practice.

Esteban Ocon was livid with the decision as he had let Pierre Gasly take P9 and said on the post-race team radio:

"No comment. I am too nice, too nice. I've done what I had to do, which is the most important. But you guys didn't do what you had to do. That's it."

Ocon further sarcastically thanked some key members of the team for their 'support', adding:

"Happy to be working with you guys - Stew, Dave and Josh. Very happy. Thanks for supporting, thanks for supporting."

Esteban Ocon gives his take on the P10 finish in Canada

Alpine F1 team driver Esteban Ocon stated he wasn't 'happy' with the Canadian GP result despite finishing in the points after starting from P18.

He was quoted as saying (via Formu1a.uno):

“Not the happiest, to be honest. Obviously, we started last and got into the points with both cars, which is amazing for the team. But I did my part of the job, being a team player, being a nice guy. Too nice, I am. We had to let Pierre go at the end, which I’ve done. I have always followed the instructions I was given."

"But for no reason, really. We were not going to catch Daniel – that was the reason for the call. And obviously, I’m losing a point there. Being too nice is not the right attitude to have in Formula 1. But I showed that I’m a team player, and that’s what matters,” Ocon added.

Gasly's P9 enabled him to leapfrog Esteban Ocon in the driver's standings as he has three points compared to Ocon's two from nine races and two Sprints. Alpine has also gotten ahead of Williams in the Constructor's championship after the Canadian GP and now sits in P8 in the standings.