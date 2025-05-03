"You guys put me out of Q1": Jack Doohan furious at Alpine's strategic disaster at the F1 Miami GP sprint

Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan was fuming at the French team at the end of the SQ1 as he believed that a strategic blunder put him out of Sprint Qualifying. The Aussie driver has been under pressure since the start of the 2025 season due to the lurking danger of being replaced by reserved driver Franco Colapinto mid-season.

The 22-year-old had shown some decent speed in qualifying but has been lacking in comparison to his teammate, Pierre Gasly, over a race distance. However, during the Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday, the rookie was unhappy at the Enstone-based outfit on his team radio for compromising his final run in the SQ1 session.

After he was unable to start his final lap before the checkered flag, Jack Doohan put the blame firmly on Alpine and called out the strategic blunder. He ranted:

“Man, that is not acceptable, that is not acceptable. If you are going to send him after me, you have to make sure he is ready or before me, I can’t turn out and then have to turn in because he is going to run into me and then you guys put me out of Q1, that’s a joke.”

Doohan was furious as Gasly was sent out just ahead of him in the pit lane, which compromised his entry out of the garage and cost him time to reverse into a better angle.

Jack Doohan analyzes his P17 finish in Sprint Qualifying

Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan stated that he was blocked in the pit lane by the 'other car', which comprised his final lap, despite feeling good in the Sprint Qualifying session in Miami.

Speaking with F1.com, the Aussie driver gave his take on the messy situation and said:

“It all comes down to the last flying lap and I think that the feeling was good, but I just ended up getting blocked on my way out the pit lane which was a mess up, because it was from the other car. That’s why they make the length of Quali that long, to do two laps and improve quite a lot on the second lap.

"I ended up being the last car out there and didn’t get a chance to do a second timed lap. [I’ve] just [got to] try to move forward as much as possible. We have another shot at Quali tomorrow afternoon, Sprint will be a tough one, just learn as much as we can from that for the main race and then focus on Quali,” he reflected.

Jack Doohan has yet to score a point in the sport after five races and one sprint in the 2025 season and could face the axe if it continues in the upcoming races.

