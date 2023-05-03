'You hear fewer complaints': Sergio Perez is more comfortable with the Red Bull as compared to Max Verstappen

Former driver Anthony Davidson believes Sergio Perez is more comfortable in the 2023 Red Bull challenger as compared to his teammate Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has been heard complaining about the car a lot more frequently than Checo was in 2023.

Matt Gallagher @MattP1Gallagher Sergio Perez really is a street circuit king isn't he Sergio Perez really is a street circuit king isn't he

With the 2023 season ramping up well, Sergio Perez is establishing himself as the man who could potentially dethrone Max Verstappen. After his most recent win in Baku, the Mexican driver is now only six points behind his teammate Verstappen in the drivers' standings. The Red Bull driver looks more comfortable in the team's 2023 challenger, the RB19, and doesn't complain about the car as much as the Dutchman.

This belief is held by Anthony Davidson, who believes the 2023 car suits Checo's driving style over Verstappen's. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Davidson said:

"We heard Max complaining, not just in Baku, but in Melbourne as well. The car not quite there under the braking. The relationship between the differential and the way that works. And he seems like he is just not quite as happy with the car as he was last year. Somehow Perez seems more comfortable with it. You hear fewer complaints".

Red Bull's early concerns explained

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates



What a drive Checo to get his 5th win for Red Bull

He is also the first ever F1 driver to win twice at Baku!! SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE 2023 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIXWhat a drive Checo to get his 5th win for Red BullHe is also the first ever F1 driver to win twice at Baku!! SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE 2023 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX What a drive Checo to get his 5th win for Red Bull 💫He is also the first ever F1 driver to win twice at Baku!! https://t.co/D7rw5qZkjB

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner claims reliability issues are never too far away in the sport, expressing it as an early concern for the team. Despite their exceptional performance in 2023, Horner believes that reliability problems can arise anytime.

Red Bull have had a perfect start to the season, winning all four races and securing a 1-2 finish in three of them. The Austrian team has been unparalleled in its performance, with Max Verstappen leading the drivers' championship yet again, leaving other teams far behind in terms of dominance. However, his teammate Sergio Perez is now six points behind in the standings after his most recent win in Azerbaijan.

When asked if the team has any concerns early in the season, the Red Bull boss told the Talking Bull podcast:

"There's always something. There's always reliability. You know, it's something that is never too far away with these cars. We've had some issues in the first race that we have to manage. We had a drive-shaft issue with Max in Saudi."

"Obviously, Checo had some issues in the buildup to qualifying in Australia. There's always little things that can disrupt your flow."

It will be interesting to see how many races the Austrian team is able to win this year.

