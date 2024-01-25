"You don't imagine how excited I am for this Max Verstappen documentary": Fans react to the release date of Netflix's Drive to Survive Season 6

F1 and Netflix recently announced the Drive to Survive season 6 release date, which will showcase the 2023 season dominated by Max Verstappen. The Dutchman excelled in almost every race and cruised his way to winning his third consecutive world championship. The series will most likely show the Red Bull star's ascendency over every other driver.

Hence, when the new Drive to Survive season was announced, loads of F1 fans reacted to it. They sarcastically commented on how the sixth season will essentially be a documentary on Max Verstappen.

Others also joked about listening to the Dutch national anthem for eight hours and that the entire season will be filled with the Red Bull driver winning races left, right, and center.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"You dont imagine how excited I am for this Max Verstappen documentary..."

Apart from discussing Verstappen's dominance, fans also mourned that season six of Drive to Survive would be the last in which former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner would feature. Steiner is one of the most popular personalities on the Netflix show, particularly for his hot-headed character.

Since he was recently removed from the American team, he will not be featured in future seasons until he returns to F1 as a senior member of any team.

"The last season with Guenther Steiner," one fan wrote.

Max Verstappen shares his gripe with Netflix's Drive to Survive

Back in 2023, when F1 Drive to Survive season five was going to be released, Max Verstappen spoke about the series and gave his opinion on it.

The Dutchman said he was not the biggest fan of Netflix's show since it fabricated certain rivalries between drivers and teams that did not exist. He said (via crash.net):

“I don’t like being part of it. They [Netflix] faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it. I saw the benefit initially of course you get more popularity, but for me now I think you reach a stage where it's bit more like 'Keeping up with the F1 world' if you know my reference.”

The 2021 season, when Max Verstappen was in an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton for the world championship, was covered by Netflix and showcased in season 4 of the series. However, the bizarre fact was that Verstappen himself refused to be part of the season, mainly because he did not like the overdramatization of conflicts that take place in the sport.

In Drive to Survive season 5, however, he returned to the show.