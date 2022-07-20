“You literally gifted Max the WDC”- Lewis Hamilton fans slam FIA on the teaser of new F1 movie 'When We Were Young'

The FIA recently released the teaser for its movie When We Were Young and Lewis Hamilton fans were not happy!

As soon as the rather beautiful 1-minute teaser featuring drivers like George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Guanyu Zhou, Sebastian Vettel, and others was shared, Hamilton fans took to the post in anger against the FIA to remind it of what had happened at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

It's sad to see that fans can feel angry over such a beautiful post, but it does reveal the kind of anger fans still have over what happened last season. Here are some of the reactions to the post:

“where’s the teaser of ur movie “when we made human error champions” featuring Masi & fake champion Max? ending with an official apology for Sir Lewis Hamilton 8 time world champion”

“Chase you dreams? Seriously? That’s what Sir Lewis Hamilton did, & the FIA not only deliberately let Max Verstappen try &crash, then crash, multiple times, you did nothing but legitimise that driving, &when that wasn’t enough to defeat Lewis,you literally gifted Max the WDC..”

“I’m never letting it go. Jean Todt has managed to walk away without a blemish on this, he’s the one who has allowed both Max to cheat with impunity, & pushed the stewards into non-punishments for some of the worst F1 driving standards ever seen. You move on, I’m digging for dirt.”

“When we make human error champions”

“What led them to become a driver…In Lewis’s case, to be robbed by you”

“No thanks, I want to see more order in the house. You’re in a mess and still escalating since AD2021. Get back to work and focus on what you should!!!!! #f1 #f1xed”

“I love f1, i really do but saying follow ur dreams and then being racist towards non-white drivers, homophobic towards gays and sexist towards women who indeed DO follow their dreams seems a little bit...not right???”

“How does it feel knowing you have the power to rip their dreams apart with little to no consequences though?”

“Haha nice PR tactics to distract from the cheating & corruption. The FIA will never recover from 2021 season. All credibility lost”

What happened to Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

At the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton was well on his way to winning the race and, in effect, the title as well. This was going to be Hamilton's 8th world title, making him the most successful driver in the history of the sport. A late-race safety car changed all of that.

With just one lap remaining, then-race director Michael Masi decided to cut short the safety car restart process and abruptly resumed the race without letting all the lapped drivers unlap themselves.

As it turned out, that left Hamilton as a sitting duck to Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who had pitted for fresh tires during the SC period, passed the Mercedes driver with ease on the last lap of the race to clinch the race win as well as the title. The incident resulted in a huge outrage and anger amongst fans which appears to still simmer among them despite much water flowing under the bridge.

