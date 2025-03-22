"You look beautiful!": F1 analyst reacts to Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux's latest IG post

Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, was spotted in a black dress with red accents in Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix weekend. Subsequently, the 22-year-old posted photos from her getaway, and F1 presenter Ruth Buscombe complimented her on social media.

F1 drivers' wives and girlfriends often travel with them to racing venues. Moreover, Alexandra Saint Mleux is one of the most recognized WAGs of the F1 paddock.

Mleux had been in the paddock with her boyfriend, Charles Leclerc, during the Chinese GP weekend. On March 23, she posted solo pictures of her roaming around in Shanghai on Instagram:

Ruth Buscombe subsequently wrote a flattering comment on her post, which wrote:

"I’m obsessed with this look. You look beautiful!"

Ruth Buscombe's comment on Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc finished the Sprint race in fifth place while his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, won the race.

Charles Leclerc reflects on his qualifying performance

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Despite initially claiming the second spot in the solitary free practice session of the weekend, Monegasque's pace plummeted in comparison to his teammate. Lewis Hamilton won his first Sprint race in red and showcased his abilities in comparison to his much younger teammate.

This trend continued into the qualifying for the Grand Prix as the Briton outqualified him for the top five. Moreover, Leclerc was almost four-tenths off the pole time, leading him to lament about his Saturday, and said during the post-qualifying interviews:

"This afternoon, I think the potential was just not there. The overall grip was just not there. And I think in Australia, I felt like we didn't do a great job in qualifying and we were further away than what we thought. But if we had put everything together, I think we were expecting to be three-tenths off. I think these three-tenths that we see today are generally where we are."

The 27-year-old congratulated his teammate for his ability to hone the Ferrari SF-25 and added:

"Apart from Lewis did a great, great job yesterday. But I feel like today I did a good job. I'm sure Lewis did a good job as well. And that's the potential of the car. So is there a little bit more in the car? Maybe... Three-tenths? I don't think so. But yeah, we need to look forward to tomorrow."

Charles Leclerc has finished in the top five in his previous two outings around Shanghai International Circuit. However, the Monegasque has never stood on the podium in China.

On the other hand, his teammate, Lewis Hamilton won the race six times with nine podiums amassed to his name at the Asian track. He hopes to bag another podium at the circuit and complete 10 in the Chinese Grand Prix.

