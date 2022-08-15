"You need to give the opportunity to young drivers"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's 'no retirement until burnout' remarks

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he has no intention of retiring from F1 any time soon, and certainly not before Fernando Alonso, leaving fans with mixed emotions. While several are thrilled to know that the seven-time world champion is still hungry for more, others argue that it is only fair that after nearly two decades in the sport, it may be time for Lewis Hamilton to make space for other young and talented drivers.

As reported by Motorsport, Sebastian Vettel's retirement announcement got Hamilton thinking about his own plans for the future:

“Before you know it, Fernando will not be here. And then, who was there after that? I’ll be the oldest I guess! But, no, it’s not made me think about that [retirement]. I’m thinking about how I can improve this car. I’m thinking about what the steps I need to take to get this team winning again, what is the road map to winning another world championship?”

“What are the steps we need to do to have everyone aligned in this sport to do more to start truly reflecting the work that we’re trying to do in terms of diversity? I’m thinking about all those things. When I talk about fuel left in the tank, I’m still fighting for those things and still feel like I’ve got plenty to go in that. If I stop, I will still have fuel in the tank. I don’t think I will go until I’m completely burnt out and have nothing left. But, hopefully that’s a while off.”

Nick De Vries, who is one of the two reserve drivers for Mercedes, was rumored to potentially replace the 37-year-old this season at the off-chance that Hamilton would retire after last season's dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Fans claim that the Dutchman, for one, should be given the opportunity to race in F1 now that Lewis Hamilton has had his fair share of time.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's remarks about retirement

Michjoy @MrMichjoy @autosport @LewisHamilton **I’m thinking about how I can improve this car. I’m thinking about what the steps I need to take to get this team winning again, what is road map to winning another world championship?** Hahaha it's seems Sir still sees Masi in his dreams & each time Masi is yelling motor race @autosport @LewisHamilton **I’m thinking about how I can improve this car. I’m thinking about what the steps I need to take to get this team winning again, what is road map to winning another world championship?** Hahaha it's seems Sir still sees Masi in his dreams & each time Masi is yelling motor race

Michjoy @MrMichjoy @autosport @LewisHamilton **Before you know it, Fernando will not be here. And then, who was there after that? I’ll be the oldest I guess! But, no, it’s not made me think about that [retirement].** As mentioned before, Sir has no plans of retiring before the samurai @autosport @LewisHamilton **Before you know it, Fernando will not be here. And then, who was there after that? I’ll be the oldest I guess! But, no, it’s not made me think about that [retirement].** As mentioned before, Sir has no plans of retiring before the samurai

Korean Aviation Geek(K.A.G) @Korean_AvGeek @autosport @LewisHamilton Ummm Lewis don't you think you need to give the opportunity to young drivers like Nyck De Vries @autosport @LewisHamilton Ummm Lewis don't you think you need to give the opportunity to young drivers like Nyck De Vries

Rob Manville @JoGuile28 @Motorsport He's passed his use-by date; he doesn't need the money; let somebody from the driver academy have a go @Motorsport He's passed his use-by date; he doesn't need the money; let somebody from the driver academy have a go

frid solberg @fridsolberg @Motorsport Til he’s 50. Formel 1 get’s boring without him. He spice up everything about formel 1! @Motorsport Til he’s 50. Formel 1 get’s boring without him. He spice up everything about formel 1!

mariarduncan @MariaRDuncan @Motorsport At least until he wins his 10th WDC. When he retires, I will stop watching F1 so I'm hoping it will be at least 5 more years. @Motorsport At least until he wins his 10th WDC. When he retires, I will stop watching F1 so I'm hoping it will be at least 5 more years.

Christian Horner reveals why Red Bull did not sign Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently revealed that the team was strongly considering signing up Lewis Hamilton to race alongside Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013, but decided against the same to avoid having "two alpha drivers" on one team.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Briton said:

“Lewis [Hamilton] and I have had a couple of conversations over the years. From 2010 to 2013, he was very keen to come and drive for Red Bull. But, we had Sebastian [Vettel] at that time, and to have had two alpha drivers wouldn’t have made sense.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Christian Horner reveals Hamilton's Red Bull desire.



"Lewis and I have had some conversations over the years. From 2010-2013 he was very interested in driving for Red Bull. At that time however we had Vettel and it would have made no sense to have 2 alpha drivers”



#F1 : Christian Horner reveals Hamilton's Red Bull desire."Lewis and I have had some conversations over the years. From 2010-2013 he was very interested in driving for Red Bull. At that time however we had Vettel and it would have made no sense to have 2 alpha drivers” 📰: Christian Horner reveals Hamilton's Red Bull desire. "Lewis and I have had some conversations over the years. From 2010-2013 he was very interested in driving for Red Bull. At that time however we had Vettel and it would have made no sense to have 2 alpha drivers”#F1 https://t.co/jKeV24VrVH

“Niki Lauda was at Mercedes and was very keen to take Lewis and I remember encouraging him to take him. We were fighting McLaren in 2012. They had the fastest car and we felt that Lewis in a McLaren would be more of a threat than in a Mercedes. I encouraged Niki to spend the money as Lewis was wavering a little bit. It would be fair to say that backfired on me.”

While Sebastian Vettel dominated the sport for four consecutive years until the end of 2013, Lewis Hamilton went on to almost double the tally.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif