"You don't need to shout": Isack Hadjar's intriguing back and forth with his race engineer during F1 Italian GP FP1

George Russell's stranded car in Monza brought out the Virtual Safety Car for the final minute of the Italian GP FP1 session, leading to an intriguing conversation between Isack Hadjar and his race engineer, Pierre Hamelin. Under the VSC, drivers are not allowed to overtake other cars, a worry that Hamelin tackled as Hadjar got close to overtaking Liam Lawson.

During the FP1 session for the Italian GP, a red flag for gravel on the track had reduced the time for drivers to get in with the circuit. So, when the pit lights turned green, most of the cars ventured out to gain a bit more mileage before the end of the session.

However, in the final minute, George Russell's Mercedes came to a halt by the side of the track second Variante chicane, leading the FIA to declare a VSC. This meant that drivers cannot overtake each other under, and doing so intentionally would lead to a penalty that could affect their starting position on Sunday.

So, when Hadjar got close to his Racing Bulls teammate Lawson in the straight leading up to Parabolica, Hamelin quickly jumped over the radio to keep the F1's newest podium sitter from a potential penalty:

"No overtake, no overtake, no overtake!"

However, Isack Hadjar did not anticipate his race engineer to be shouting at him, as he said over the radio:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah don't worry. You don't need to shout."

Subsequently, Hamelin claimed that he was just worried and said:

"Well, you scared me, mate! I don't want a penalty."

To which, the 20-year-old claimed that he had read the rulebook, and said:

"Yeah, I know the rulebook a little bit. It's ok ha!"

Meanwhile, the French driver became the 219th different F1 podium sitter last time around in Zandvoort.

Isack Hadjar is hoping to continue his momentum into the Italian GP weekend

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar holding his third-place trophy for the Dutch GP in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar claimed his maiden podium before his Red Bull seniors, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, were able to do so. This led him to being hyped up in the F1 paddock for his impressive result last time around, as he broke inside the top-10 of the drivers' standings with this performance.

Aiming to continue the streak of elated results, he said (via Racing Bulls):

"It’s very good to be back racing a few days after such a strong result last week. Being in Monza, at one of our home races, it’s special for us. There’s a lot of confidence within the team, but we also want to manage our expectations and be focused. It might be challenging as it’s a track with a lot of straight lines, but it will be important for us to be in the game so that we can aim for another great result."

Hadjar has amassed 37 points in the past 15 rounds, which is almost double of Lawson's total for the squad.

