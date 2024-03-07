"You never know what happens": Max Verstappen cites Lewis Hamilton while addressing a possible move to Mercedes

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has shown that no one knows what happens in the future amidst talks of him replacing the latter at Mercedes.

There have been several reports linking Max Verstappen to a potential move to Mercedes to replace Hamilton next season amidst internal chaos within the Red Bull F1 team.

The three-time world champion's father Jos Verstappen had commented on the situation and stated that team boss Christian Horner's presence might cause a 'rift' in the team.

Speaking to Marca, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on potentially leaving Red Bull for Mercedes:

"Well, you know, the thing is, I don't think anyone would have noticed or seen that Lewis was moving to Ferrari. And in my life, and that doesn't matter, that has no relation to F1 or whatever, does it? right? It's just life in general. You never know what happens what comes your way or what happens around you or what could influence you.

"So you can never say 100% that this is how it will be. And I address my life like that, but I don't think about it too much either. I'm very relaxed. Like I said, I'm very happy with the team. So I'm happy in the team, the performance is there, there's no reason to leave."

Max Verstappen reflects on his future with Red Bull if Christian Horner stays the team

Max Verstappen also stated that he is aware of the stories doing the rounds about Horner's future with the Austrian team.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Dutch driver spoke about his expectations from the team, saying:

"I saw a lot of stories about that, which is not strange to read at all, but for my part what I want, and it doesn't matter who is involved in the team or not, is of course to have a calm environment where everyone is happy to work."

Max Verstappen also expressed confidence in Red Bull's ability to produce a competitive engine in the 2026 season, adding:

"This is impossible to know. It's a continuous work in progress and I know a lot of people are working very hard on the engine. And yes, relying on that process until the engine is completely ready has to be a fast engine."

The reigning world champion has a contract with Red Bull that will expire at the end of the 2028 season.