“You are not the only one”: George Russell has shown Max Verstappen his hunger for F1 glory as per Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher stated that George Russell made a statement to Max Verstappen with his tactic under the safety car during the 2025 Canadian GP. Schumacher opined that the Brit proved that he can be as ruthless as the Dutchman to win at all costs.

The rivalry between Russell and Verstappen reignited in the 2025 Spanish GP when the latter caused a collision with the former and received a 10-second time penalty and an additional three penalty points on his super license.

Moreover, the face-off spilt over into the 2025 Canadian GP when Russell braked late under the safety car, with Verstappen complaining of erratic driving. Many alleged that the Mercedes driver did it intentionally to force the Red Bull driver to pass him under the safety car, which is a violation.

Meanwhile, Ralf Schumacher, former F1 driver and brother of Michael Schumacher, opined that George Russell braked intentionally to prove his capability of pushing limits. According to Ralf, Russell made a statement to Max Verstappen that when it comes to fighting for victories, he can be ruthless.

Talking to Sky Sports Germany, Ralf Schumacher said (via GP Blog):

“He has now shown, ‘Watch out, Max. I am also someone who wants to win at all costs, who will do everything by all means necessary. You are not the only one on the field.’”

However, Ralf criticized Russell's move, saying it wasn't elegant and does not suit him. But regardless, the former driver was impressed with the Brit's victory in Canada.

The P1 finish at the Canadian GP marks Russell's first victory of the 2025 season. Not only that, Mercedes' euphoria doubled as 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli also secured his maiden career podium by finishing P3. He became the youngest podium winner in F1 history.

Nico Rosberg defends George Russell's move against Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen with George Russell at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Former F1 world champion, Nico Rosberg, has backed George Russell for braking under the safety car, against Max Verstappen, during the 2025 Canadian GP. Rosberg believes the Dutchman was putting pressure on the Brit by closing the gap.

However, Russell braked late, which Rosberg thinks was a response and message to Verstappen to back off. Talking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said (via Racingnews365):

“When you're [behind] a safety car and you see Max Verstappen being cheeky and trying to make you nervous by making himself really big right next to you in that mirror, in the exact spot where the mirror is facing, you don't like that. It really annoys you as a driver, like deeply, deeply annoys you. From there, it’s quite natural to say, ‘You know what? Take this, you sucker.’ So yes, he did want to hit the brakes and give one back to Max there.”

Nico Rosberg added that Max Verstappen likely pushed Red Bull to protest against George Russell over safety car infringement in a fit of annoyance and frustration.

