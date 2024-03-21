F1 fans reacted positively to Susie Wolff's decision to file a criminal complaint against the FIA for their actions against her.

In December 2023, the FIA initiated an investigation into Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie Wolff, for conflict of interest. They reportedly received several complaints from F1 seniors and other teams that the Wolffs were sharing confidential information about the sport. This tainted both Susie and Toto Wolff's image as they were surrounded by a whirlwind of controversy.

Eventually, all nine teams came together and claimed that they did not complain about Mercedes' team boss and his wife to the FIA. This led to the governing body dropping the entire case.

Though the situation cooled down after a few months, Susie Wolff once again resurfaced it in hopes of more transparency and accountability from the FIA. In an official letter posted on her official social media accounts, Susie stated that she filed a criminal complaint against the FIA on March 4 regarding the organization's actions against her in December 2023.

She demanded more clarity on the matter and boldly stated that the FIA cannot escape their responsibility just by being silent.

“I can confirm that I have personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4 March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December. There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter,” Susie wrote.

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account. Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not,” she added.

Many fans were delighted to see Susie Wolff's bold comments about the FIA. Many of them cheered and praised her for being one of the most inspiring people in motorsport as a whole. They were also impressed by the way the entire message was written.

Here are a few reactions from F1 fans:

"You are one of the most inspiring people in motorsport. I hope you get justice. Good luck," a fan wrote.

Since the FIA has been struggling with several other accusations and complaints, fans also backed Susie Wolff and stated that she was not alone in her fight against the governing body.

"Well done. You have the support of many people," another fan replied.

Lewis Hamilton strongly supports Susie Wolff's complaint against the FIA

Following Susie Wolff's action of filing a complaint about the FIA to the French courts, Lewis Hamilton stepped up and strongly supported the F1 Academy's director.

Speaking to the media, he praised her for standing up for transparency and accountability in motorsports, something he claims is lacking. He supported her decision to take the matter to the court.

“In a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message. I love that she's taking it out of this world, filing it from outside, because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA. Things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability,” Hamilton said (via Motorsport).

The FIA has yet to respond to Susie Wolff's complaint against them.