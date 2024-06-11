"You are playing Lewis Hamilton dirty, I’m no longer a fan" - Fans turn on Mercedes as the team issues apology 

F1 fans were left fuming after the Mercedes F1 team issued an apology regarding their mistake on social media when they ignored Lewis Hamilton's P2 finish at the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race as their first podium of the season. The seven-time world champions finished behind Max Verstappen in the Shanghai Sprint earlier this season in a surprise result for the team.

The German team finished P3 and P4 in the Canadian GP last weekend, with George Russell leading Lews Hamilton on the track. To celebrate their best finish of the season, the former world champions took to social media to express their happiness over the achievement, writing:

"Heading home with our first trophy of the year. This one is for everyone in Brackley and Brixworth that have been working so hard to move us closer to the front."

The post set an uproar on social media as fans of Lewis Hamilton were angered by Mercedes' ignorance of his efforts in Shanghai. Realizing their mistake, the team updated the post and even apologized for their mistake, saying:

"This is our second trophy of the year, not our first as we mistakenly said. All Sprint and Grand Prix trophies matter to us. Thank you for holding us to account on this mistake."

However, fans were not satisfied with the apology and gave their reactions, with one fan withdrawing his support for Mercedes.

"You are playing Lewis dirty. I’m no longer a fan," wrote a fan.

Another questioned the delayed apology:

"It took you a whole day to count to 2? Math is hard."

"Bravo on a brilliant race weekend in Canada I thought BOTH drivers had fantastic races. The LH side of your fanbase are growing rightly frustrated with having to let you know about things," claimed another fan.

Another fan said:

"A mistake that should not have been made."

F1 pundit gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's race in Canada

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has claimed that he felt a bit sorry for Lewis Hamilton in the Canadian GP on Sunday as he got held up by Fernando Alonso in the beginning, which ruined his chances.

On his Live Stream on YouTube, Windsor said (via GPFans):

"I felt very sorry for Lewis Hamilton at the end of the race because he'd got held up a lot by Fernando Alonso early on when it was wet and he was stuck behind Fernando.

"It's such a shame for Lewis, because he was looking really good, and he could have been third in that race. And he got beaten, because he'd run out of mediums."

Lewis Hamilton currently stands eighth in the driver's standings with 55 points, 14 points behind George Russell, who has pocketed 69 points so far.