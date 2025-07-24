"You have a private jet and a yacht, and you had two weeks of off racing": Fans react to Max Verstappen lamenting not having enough time for family

Formula 1 fans were surprised by Max Verstappen's latest statement on his involvement with family. The Dutchman, in a recent interview, stated that he did not have enough time to spend with family. As the interview surfaced on social media, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
Verstappen is known to be a family guy, someone who likes to stay at home, do sim racing and spend time with his daughter, girlfriend, parents and siblings. His absence from the 'F1' movie screening in New York last month was a testament to that, as he flew back to his home to stay with his newborn daughter, Lily.
"I feel like I'm already missing out so much on just being with my family. I spend holidays with them, but I really miss the moments of just casually rocking up for a weekend or just hanging out on the couch, sitting together on a lazy day, or just after a normal work day."
"We live quite far apart now, so these kinds of moments are not possible with my life. I hope one day that it can go back to that," Max Verstappen told The Athletic.
The current F1 calendar has a grueling schedule that sees 24 races in a calendar year that spans over 10 months, including the pre-season testing. As a result, drivers get little time to spend with their families. However, there are 24 race weekends out of 52 in a year, along with a summer break of nearly four weeks.
As a result, the F1 drivers get to spend comparartively more time with their families, when compared to NASCAR Cup Series drivers (36 races), or soccer players (a few players received only a fortnight this year due to the FIFA Club World Cup).
As Max Verstappen's interview surfaced on the internet, here's how they reacted to it on the micro-blogging site X:
"Bro, you have a private jet and a yacht, and you had two weeks of off racing. Schedule that sh!t" they wrote.
"You literally have 3 months off between seasons and 2-3 weeks break every few weeks of races, while football players barely had a fortnight of holidays," another fan wrote.
"Worry about that when you retire Max," another fan wrote.
A fan wrote, "Retire then its the better you and the sport."
"When at home he’s doing sim racing anyway," wrote another fan.
"Enough with this sappy family shit, what kind of central european are you?" wrote another fan.
Max Verstappen ready to work with new Red Bull boss
Ahead of the upcoming race weekend, the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps, Max Verstappen stated that he is all set to work with the new Red Bull team principal, Laurent Mekies. Speaking about this, here's what he said (via F1's official website):
"I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team. I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent."
Red Bull sacked Christian Horner following the completion of the British GP with immediate effect, and put Mekies, the former Racing Bulls boss, in charge. This is the first time Red Bull has had a different team principal since its inception 20 years ago.