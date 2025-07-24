"You have a private jet and a yacht, and you had two weeks of off racing": Fans react to Max Verstappen lamenting not having enough time for family

Formula 1 fans were surprised by Max Verstappen's latest statement on his involvement with family. The Dutchman, in a recent interview, stated that he did not have enough time to spend with family. As the interview surfaced on social media, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Ad

Verstappen is known to be a family guy, someone who likes to stay at home, do sim racing and spend time with his daughter, girlfriend, parents and siblings. His absence from the 'F1' movie screening in New York last month was a testament to that, as he flew back to his home to stay with his newborn daughter, Lily.

"I feel like I'm already missing out so much on just being with my family. I spend holidays with them, but I really miss the moments of just casually rocking up for a weekend or just hanging out on the couch, sitting together on a lazy day, or just after a normal work day."

Ad

Trending

"We live quite far apart now, so these kinds of moments are not possible with my life. I hope one day that it can go back to that," Max Verstappen told The Athletic.

The current F1 calendar has a grueling schedule that sees 24 races in a calendar year that spans over 10 months, including the pre-season testing. As a result, drivers get little time to spend with their families. However, there are 24 race weekends out of 52 in a year, along with a summer break of nearly four weeks.

Ad

As a result, the F1 drivers get to spend comparartively more time with their families, when compared to NASCAR Cup Series drivers (36 races), or soccer players (a few players received only a fortnight this year due to the FIFA Club World Cup).

As Max Verstappen's interview surfaced on the internet, here's how they reacted to it on the micro-blogging site X:

"Bro, you have a private jet and a yacht, and you had two weeks of off racing. Schedule that sh!t" they wrote.

Ad

Rue @oscodium LINK Bro, you have a private jet and a yacht, and you had two weeks of off racing. Schedule that sh!t

Ad

"You literally have 3 months off between seasons and 2-3 weeks break every few weeks of races, while football players barely had a fortnight of holidays," another fan wrote.

Zack @zack3333z LINK You literally have 3 months off between seasons and 2-3 weeks break every few weeks of races, while football players barely had a fortnight of holidays.

Ad

"Worry about that when you retire Max," another fan wrote.

Forest Man @thatforestcrow LINK Worry about that when you retire Max

Ad

A fan wrote, "Retire then its the better you and the sport."

Ross Honnor @honnor3113 LINK Retire then its the better you and the sport

Ad

"When at home he’s doing sim racing anyway," wrote another fan.

AR @AR36098813 LINK When at home he’s doing sim racing anyway.

Ad

"Enough with this sappy family shit, what kind of central european are you?" wrote another fan.

Seth Parker @SethParker_ LINK Enough with this sappy family shit, what kind of central european are you?

Ad

Max Verstappen ready to work with new Red Bull boss

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Team Oracle Red Bull Racing - Source: Getty

Ahead of the upcoming race weekend, the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps, Max Verstappen stated that he is all set to work with the new Red Bull team principal, Laurent Mekies. Speaking about this, here's what he said (via F1's official website):

Ad

"I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team. I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent."

Red Bull sacked Christian Horner following the completion of the British GP with immediate effect, and put Mekies, the former Racing Bulls boss, in charge. This is the first time Red Bull has had a different team principal since its inception 20 years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More