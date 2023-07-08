"You cannot protest the product you are using": Fans at odds with Lewis Hamilton's stance on oil protests

F1 fans were not entirely convinced by Lewis Hamilton's stance on stopping oil protests during the 2023 British GP this weekend.

There is a threat of some protesters from Just Stop Oil invading the track as they did last season this weekend as well. Although most F1 drivers had no problems in siding with the protesters, they do have issues with how the group is conveying their message.

However speaking with ESPN, Lewis Hamilton claimed that he understood and supported the protesters but was worried about the safety aspect. He said:

"We are hoping that we learned a lot from last year's experience, and it won't happen this weekend. I believe we have 100 more marshals, which are here to be supportive and make sure it doesn't happen as well."

"From my perspective and my team's, we are very focused on sustainability, we believe in what people are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport."

He concluded:

"But safety is key. We don't want to be put in harm's way and we don't want to put anyone else in harm's way. If there was to be a protest, I hope that it is not on track."

Lewis Hamilton's comments did not sit well with some fans, who took to social media to give their opinions. One fan even claimed that the Mercedes driver was protesting against his product, saying:

"You cannot protest the product you are using."

Here are some more reactions:

Lewis Hamilton's teammate gives his take on the oil protesters

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes F1 teammate George Russell, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, stated that the increased security will make a difference to their safety this weekend. He said:

"We put our trust in F1, the FIA, and Silverstone, the marshals, to stop people running onto the track. I feel that we're all open and free to cast our views and to do it on track is irresponsible and dangerous for the protestors but also the drivers."

"I'd also encourage these protesters to look at the good that F1 is doing from a sustainability perspective. We are going to 100% sustainable fuels in the future.

It will be interesting to see if the protesters listen to the calls made by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell regarding their safety this weekend at Silverstone.

