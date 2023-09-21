"You're not a real fan" - Max Verstappen on F1 fans bored by Red Bull dominance

Max Verstappen recently stated that he does not care about multiple teams fighting for the win at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP and was completely focused on what he needs to do with Red Bull to bounce back once again.

The long 10-race winning streak of the Dutchman was finally broken at the Marina Bay circuit by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. This was the first race in 2023 that was not won by Red Bull.

When asked about the excitement and importance of close racing amongst the many teams at the front, Max Verstappen stated that he has no interest in it. He said (via RacingNews365):

"Honestly, I have zero interest in that... we got beaten in a very clear way. I don't think about what is good for F1, I don't think it was necessarily bad, what was happening, we were just better than everyone else."

Expand Tweet

The Red Bull star also added that if F1 fans cannot appreciate the dominance of a team and driver over others in the paddock, they are not real fans. Lastly, Max Verstappen stated that he didn't lose his sleep after losing the race because his team and car were not good in Singapore and others deserved to win for their performances.

"If people can't appreciate that, you are not a real fan, but this is how it goes," he continued. "This is why I was super relaxed about it. We didn't perform and other people did a better job than us and deserved to win. They shouldn't win because people say it's boring that we are winning."

The four-way battle for the race win between Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton was definitely quite thrilling to witness as all four of them raced against each other in the last few laps at Singapore.

Max Verstappen on his calmness during Singapore GP after outbursts in qualifying

Max Verstappen was not a happy man after the 2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying session. However, he was quite mellow during the race whenever he spoke on the team radio.

After the race, he explained how he was managing quite a lot and focusing on driving as properly as possible. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

“Well, there was a lot going on. I was keeping my car under control. But also you know with the strategy, you don't want to make any mistakes because half-a-second here and a second there can make quite a big difference, at the end of the race, when you are in that pack. I think it [anger from qualifying] was still there a bit, but to a lesser extent.”

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen ended up in P5 in the race, which was quite surprising to witness for many F1 fans.