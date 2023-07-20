"You see how quickly things can go wrong": Max Verstappen's perfection draws special praise from Sebastian Vettel

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has defended Max Verstappen's dominance in the sport, claiming that fans should appreciate the Red Bull-Verstappen combination, instead of deeming it "boring."

Verstappen is on the run of his life, having won his sixth consecutive race of the year at the 2023 F1 British GP. The Dutchman is well on his way to securing a third consecutive title in the sport, making it almost impossible for anyone else on the grid to put a stop to him.

#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/n8h9FNBrif Max Verstappen 🤝 Sebastian VettelBoth have achieved incredible things with @redbullracing, and now they sit equal on 38 wins for the Bulls

Vettel was at the helm of the wheel when Red Bull last dominated the sport from 2010-2013, with the German taking four consecutive titles in a row. However, Verstappen is now on his way to eclipsing the former Aston Martin driver's achievements with Red Bull, having already beaten his win record with the Austrian team.

While many claim that the sport is now boring under Verstappen's reign of dominance, Vettel claims that there is much to appreciate in the team's "perfection." Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the German said about Max Verstappen and Red Bull:

"From the driver’s point of view, you have to give it to him – [Max is] doing an incredible job. He’s an incredible talent, and he’s not doing any mistakes. I mean, Sergio [Perez] is not a bad driver but do you see how quickly things can go wrong?"

Max Verstappen wants to keep winning after years of being unsuccessful

“You have to give him credit, he is performing fantastic. He is incredibly talented and makes no mistakes,” said Vettel at the… pic.twitter.com/d11mdUjhhy Sebastian Vettel has given Max Verstappen credit for his achievements, asserting that Red Bull's dominance must not overshadow the Dutchman's success.“You have to give him credit, he is performing fantastic. He is incredibly talented and makes no mistakes,” said Vettel at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Max Verstappen claims he wants to continuously seek success in the sport after having suffered a number of seasons without a shot at victory. The Dutchman is currently the dominant force in the sport, having already amassed a 99-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez in P2.

While things are perfect for Verstappen and Co. at the moment, the Dutchman hasn't always had it easy. He debuted for Red Bull at the peak of Mercedes's dominant era and had to wait a number of years before he could challenge - and eventually dethrone - Lewis Hamilton and team.

Speaking in an exclusive interview for Channel Four, Max Verstappen said about his early days:

"We all had a bit of a rough time. I mean they had four years of great success with Seb [Vettel] and then were going through a bit of a rough patch but we never gave up and we kept pushing to be back on top. We are, of course, on top at the moment but now we want to stay there because we know how it feels when you're not on top".

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen is able to reach Lewis Hamilton-level's of dominance in the sport.