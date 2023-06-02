"You were a special one!": Fans react to the epic Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle at the 2021 F1 Spanish GP 

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had one of the greatest battles at the 2021 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Both drivers were in an intense title battle with each other that year and competed fiercely in almost every single race.

As the 2023 F1 Spanish GP approaches, the social media teams of the sport and teams have been hyping up the weekend. Recently, the official Twitter account of F1 posted highlights of the 2021 race, where Verstappen and Hamilton fought with each other for the lead. Right after the first corner of the first lap, the 25-year-old took the lead from the 38-year-old Brit, but the latter eventually took back the position on lap 60.

#SpanishGP #F1 Lewis and Max battled from lights out to the final few laps in 2021 ⚔️ Lewis and Max battled from lights out to the final few laps in 2021 ⚔️#SpanishGP #F1 https://t.co/tKzVgIQEqN

Since the 2021 F1 season was so intense and even controversial, it has been etched in the minds of millions of F1 fans. Hence, people flooded the comments section, talking about the season, the race, and the drivers.

Especially after the lackluster 2022 and 2023 seasons, F1 fans appreciated the 2021 season and how exciting it was to watch Verstappen and Hamilton fight for the championship. Of course, after the regulation change in 2022, Red Bull became so dominant that no other team is currently capable of challenging them for a title battle.

"The weaving on the straight, bruh, 2021 you were a special one!"

"What a start, amazing wheel-wheel racing. Max was so unlucky most races in 2021, just goes to show his strong mental and determination to win."

Max Verstappen on breaking Lewis Hamilton's and other drivers' records

Max Verstappen recently praised Lewis Hamilton and explained how the icon does not have to worry about his records being broken, simply because he has achieved so much in F1. The Dutchman is not too focused on breaking records since it requires a driver to have a quick car for several years. He is well aware that his dominant reign could come to an end at any moment.

"No, I don't think he needs to look over his shoulder. He has achieved so much in the sport. I've never been interested in breaking records because these things only happen if you are lucky enough to be in a good car for a long time. Not everyone has that luxury. If, after this year, it's not happening again, that's what it is," Max Verstappen said (via Robb Report).

After winning the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, Max Verstappen broke Sebastian Vettel's record of winning the most races with Red Bull. The Dutchman now has 39 wins under his belt with the team.

