“You spelled ‘racism’ wrong”: Lewis Hamilton fans call out Ronnie O’Sullivan for his ‘hypocritical’ comments after recent Max Verstappen verdict

Snooker ace Ronnie O'Sullivan's comments on F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have recently surfaced online, resulting in him taking the heat from the F1 community.

When Hamilton won his seventh title during his dominant 2020 season, the World number-one snooker player commented on the Mercedes driver's advantage over the field. He suggested that Hamilton was driving around 'smoking a cigar with one finger on the wheel'.

"It is fantastic for Lewis (Hamilton) to win seven world titles, but if your car is going around quicker, you can afford to make a few mistakes and still get away with it. It’s a bit like driving around smoking a cigar with one finger on the wheel," he was quoted by express.co.uk three years ago, comparing Hamilton's achievements to other British athletes

However, Ronnie O'Sullivan's views on an athlete dominating a sport seem to have changed over the years. Most recently he hailed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's dominance when he was asked about the younger talents in snooker.

Sullivan claimed that their sport needed a character like Verstappen as he believes there are many players who are 'as good as each other'.

"It’d be nice to see one of them really dominate. Every sport needs one, like (Max) Verstappen. He’s winning everything. People just want to see, ‘Is he going to lose today?’ People want to watch the real dominant players to see if somebody can beat them. Snooker needs one of them," he was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

The 47-year-old's contradicting comments regarding F1's two most popular figures have put him in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Lewis Hamilton fans called out O'Sullivan for his hypocritical comments.

"You spelled "racism" wrong."

Lewis Hamilton unbothered by Felipe Massa's legal battle

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa is taking legal action to overturn the results of the 2008 F1 championship, where he lost the title to McLaren's Lewis Hamilton by one point.

Massa began the legal battle after former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggested that he had knowledge about the ‘Crashgate’ incident, which affected the Ferrari driver's title chances.

When Lewis Hamilton was asked about his stance on Felipe Massa's claims, he suggested that he focused on the present and was not concerned about the past.

“If that’s the direction that Felipe wants to go, that’s his decision,” Hamilton told reporters in Singapore. “I prefer not to focus on the past. Whether it’s 15 years ago, two years ago, or three days ago. I’m only interested in the present and my focus is on helping my team this week.”

Hamilton is fully focused on his current season with Mercedes and is hoping for a good weekend in Singapore, where he suggested the team hasn't done well in the past.