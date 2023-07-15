Max Verstappen has once again received praise from the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, as he feels that he is one of the best drivers of this generation.

Domenicali believes that Verstappen might as well be the one by whom this era of Formula 1 will be characterized. Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"Max is fully deserving of the success he's enjoying, you have to take your hat off."

Max Verstappen has been dominating this season, winning six races in a row and taking a very, very comfortable lead in the championship standings. Many drivers have had an issue with this insane domination, not letting any other driver win simply because of the car and his skills.

However, the FIA has mentioned that a driver or team can't be let down simply because they are performing too well.

Eras in Formula 1 are characterized by drivers; for example, Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s, Lewis Hamilton in the 2010s, etc. Stefano Domenicali is pretty sure that Max Verstappen will define this era of Formula 1 with his immense driving skills and performance.

"For the new fans, it's important to have icons who become representative of the sport, the driver to characterize an era."

Max Verstappen honoured with the 2023 ESPY best driver award

Max Verstappen wins his maiden British Grand Prix, 2023, Silverstone (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has outgrown himself and is known worldwide for his driving in Formula 1. Recently, he was awarded the ESPY award for the best driver in the world.

Being nominated alongside some of the most amazing drivers from different motorsports (Kyle Larson from NASCAR, NHRA driver Brittany Force, and Josef Newgarden of IndyCar), is quite an achievement for the Dutchman.

Verstappen won his second consecutive world championship with Red Bull in the 2022 season. He also brought back the team to glory as they won their first constructors' championship since 2013. This award, which is presented to athletes annually, is a prestigious addition to Verstappen's collection of trophies.

Verstappen looks well on his way to winning his third consecutive Formula 1 world championship by the end of this season. He currently leads with a whopping 255 points, before even half of the season has finished off.

There is a chance that Red Bull might have a 100 percent win record this season, something that no team has ever achieved in the history of Formula 1.