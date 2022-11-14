“You took it too far, Max” - F1 Twitterverse fumes after Max Verstappen’s betrayal of Sergio Perez at 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen defied team orders in the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP and did not swap places with Sergio Perez much to the chagrin of F1 fans on social media.

During the race in Sao Paulo, Max Verstappen was behind Sergio Perez on soft tires and was let through by the Mexican with the assurance that he would give the position back if he did not progress in the race. As it turned out, Verstappen could not progress in the race but did not hand the position back to Perez either. This angered not only the Mexican but fans across social media, with some reacting:

"You took it too far, Max"

"Max decision is just strange. Forget the morality of it 'cause, like, whatever, it's #F1 - but why not throw your team and teammate a bone when it costs you *nothing*? It'd have been just... good strategically the for long-term, no?"

"And while Max is every bit a deserving two time champion he showed today he has much to learn about what it is to be a team leader. For everything Checo has done to help his cause, today’s result means nothing to Max in the wider view. Disrespected his teammate and his team."

"This was his first chance to set things straight, and he took it as his settlement. Not a great look for him or the team, and very selfish. Horner has set him straight and hopefully Max learns from this, or lose more fans and respect..."

"I'm a Red Bull fan and a Max fan and I agree. I think Max was trying to get him at the very end seeing how close he was, but he should have given up and let Checo pass."

Max Verstappen extends an olive branch to Sergio Perez for Abu Dhabi race

After a team debrief and dispute resolution between him and Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen spoke to the media and stated that the two had talked things out. Claiming it was time to move forward, he said:

"I have my reasons for that. We just discussed that. I think it was good that we finally just sat together and talked about it and basically just move forward from here. If we go to Abu Dhabi, and he needs support, it is not the end of the world. It is all about who finishes ahead anyway. If he needs the help, I am there. But it is good that we first talked about it now and cleared everything that was there and why I didn't do it."

It will be interesting to see how this relationship unfolds between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Abu Dhabi.

