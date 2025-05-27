“You've got to stick to your line”: Pierre Gasly points to Yuki Tsunoda for Monaco GP incident

During this past weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, former teammates Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda found themselves involved in another clash this season when Gasly went into Tsunoda's vehicle early on in the race. Speaking later, the Frenchman strongly insisted that Tsunoda was the one to blame for their collision, stating that he was moving under braking while not holding a consistent racing line, which caused Gasly to have no space on what is already a narrow track, leading to a crash that ended his race.

It was during lap 9, when the Red Bull driver and the Alpine pilot were running in 17th and 18th, that Gassly tried to make a move around the former coming into the Nouvelle Chicane when they made contact. Sharing his view on what happened, Gasly explained [via Motorsport.com]:

“Every lap he was braking on the racing line on the right. This lap I was very close, so I decided to stay on the left. He started braking on the left, I committed to the right and then he moved back onto the racing line. I was already committing and braking later than him, so I just couldn't go anywhere."

The Alpine driver elaborated, sharing that Tsunoda had failed to understand the difference between defending the position and understanding when to give him space.

"For me, here, you've got to stick to your line. You already have no space to put two cars together. You can defend the position, but then it's not a case of ‘I go right, I close the door to the right and then if you try to go left, I squeeze you to the left as well’. It's a track where it's already hard enough. I just thought, ‘he'll leave the space’."

While Pierre Gasly was one of two DNFs at the end of the Monaco GP, Yuki Tsunoda crossed the line to take home a P17 finish.

Pierre Gasly admits that the Monaco GP track would "highlight some weaknesses" of the car

Pierre Gasly driving the (10) Alpine F1 A525 Renault retires in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2025 - Source: Getty

Alpine's 2025 car, the A525, hasn't been the strongest challenger on the grid this season, with Pierre Gasly only making it into Q3 four out of eight times this year. This past weekend in Monaco, he qualified to start the race in P18 and aimed to learn from the mistakes made during the session in the race itself. But he was aware that the streets of Monte Carlo would prove to be challenging for the vehicle.

“For me, it's mainly about understanding what didn't really work in qualifying, which I think we already have some ideas [about] – but we also know this track would always highlight some weaknesses of the car in terms of ride,” Gassly said. [via Motorsport.com]

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly's teammate, Franco Colapinto, crossed the line to finish in 13th, after qualifying had him start in P18.

