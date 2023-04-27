"You don't want to damage your car": Max Verstappen does not expect much change in action with the revised sprint format

Max Verstappen feels that drivers will be nursing their cars throughout the sprint race to avoid damage. He admitted that he personally preferred to be cautious during the sprint and not take any unnecessary risks.

Asked about the sprint weekend and how he expects it to unfold, the Dutchman spoke to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, saying:

“Everyone I think knows my opinion about it. But I think, just looking at the weekend, it will be a bit more chaotic to get everything right and there is a bit more of risk involved now with the qualifying and stuff."

He added:

"But when you look at the sprint race itself, I think the risk will be the same, because you don’t want to potentially damage your car. Then, of course, it also influences the development of the car. I would rather lose one point than lose development.”

Having expressed his discontent over the new sprint format several times, Max Verstappen felt it would not change the track action much.

The Dutchman explained that drivers will still be careful about taking risks in the sprint and avoiding any damage, as it would further compromise the main race.

He believes that it is not just the performance that gets compromised but also the development of the car. Stating his personal preference, he suggested he would prefer losing points to losing development on the car.

Max Verstappen believes his opinion about the sprint format clashes with others

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Previews

The Red Bull driver believes his opinion of the sprint format clashes with many others, who might not think likewise. Max Verstappen feels there are diverse opinions on the subject, and his opinion might clash with those who have an opinion about the same from a business perspective.

Asked why his opinion had not been taken into consideration and whether he was being heard at all, the reigning F1 champion said:

“I think at the end of the day, everyone is entitled of course to their own opinion. But sometimes of course what I think is right some people of course don’t agree with. But I just think as a pure racer what is right. And I think when you are running a business it is sometimes different, what is right. It’s just I guess a difference in opinion.”

Max Verstappen has expressed his discontent with the changing sprint format and long calendars. The Dutchman had even threatened to quit the sport if the calendars got longer and the sport drifted away from its original DNA.

In Baku, he was refreshed after a long Easter break but was still skeptical about the sprint format as he spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the race.

