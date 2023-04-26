"You can't write anybody off": Red Bull boss wary of rivals catching up as 2023 F1 season progresses

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is wary of the Austrian team's rival teams catching up as the 2023 season progresses. The Briton claims his team cannot become complacent and 'write anybody off' in 2023.

The Anglo-Austrian team is off to a flying start this year, having won all three races so far in 2023. The RB19 is proving to be a force to be reckoned with, just like last year's challenger, which gave Max Verstappen his second consecutive title in the sport.

While teams such as Aston Martin have made great strides to make their way to the top, rival teams are not quite as consistent as the Bulls, who are touted to be world champions once again this year.

However, team boss Christian Horner claims he cannot write anybody off and expects stiffer competition over the course of the year. Speaking on the newly launched Talking Bull podcast, the Red Bull boss said:

"The team that has really surprised us - or everybody - so far this year has been Aston Martin. They've made a great step forward and Fernando has been driving incredibly well."

"Ferrari and Mercedes, they look like they are going to make a step at some point during the season. And then even teams like Alpine are showing flashes of pace and form. So you can't write anybody off and it would be very dangerous to do so."

Red Bull boss clears the air on Adrian Newey's future

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has addressed concerns about Adrian Newey's position in the team and confirmed that he will continue to play a crucial role for the team for a long time.

Newey is a highly respected technical expert and has played a vital part in the development of Red Bull's championship-winning cars, particularly for Max Verstappen's consecutive titles.

Despite rumors in March that Newey's contract was up for renewal, Horner has dismissed them and clarified that the 64-year-old is not leaving the team. The RB19 has had a great start to the 2023 season, having won all three races so far this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Horner said:

"His heart is still very much in Formula 1 and his commitment to the team is, it's not something…We don't talk about contracts or longevity of contracts but he'll be here for many years to come. There's always going to be rumors in this paddock, that's Formula 1."

With Max Verstappen once again dominating the grid, it will be interesting to see if another one of Newey's creations is able to win the title.

