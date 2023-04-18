"Young, hungry, lion of a driver": F1 Pundit explains why George Russell is able to be quicker than Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels that George Russell is currently faster than his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on one lap in a qualifying session.

During his Live Stream on his YouTube channel, the former Ferrari manager was asked if the pointy nature of the W14 aids the young Briton more than the seven-time world champion.

Windsor pointed out that the lack of downforce and front grip restricts the team in many aspects and Russell can maneuver the car better on one lap. He said:

"I think right now it's really difficult for Lewis to massively outpace George Russell or outpace him at all. George is just the young, hungry, lion of a driver; incredibly quick and absolutely on the edge everywhere. Then I say on the other side of the coin that Lewis has a slightly wider sweet spot within which he can drive."

"When it comes to tire management, crosswinds during a race, or oil on the track, Lewis is in a better position than George but if you are comparing them over one lap, it's George. I don't think it's because of the car being pointy, I think it's because George is super quick."

"I love to see it but I very much doubt it" - F1 pundit on Lewis Hamilton

Windsor had previously stated that he cannot see Lewis Hamilton winning his eighth world championship in the sport anymore. He mentioned that the Brit had a golden opportunity in Abu Dhabi in 2021 to secure the record outright but it was taken from him in controversial circumstances.

Windsor said:

"Had Abu Dhabi in 2021 finished behind the safety car, it would have been an emotional and amazing moment for Lewis Hamilton clinching that eighth world title, waving to the crowd as he did so. Will that opportunity ever come again? I doubt it."

"I very much doubt it. I love to see it but I very much doubt it. I don't think it will. I don't see how it will because even if Mercedes have a great car, Lewis has got to beat Max and his teammate George with a couple of Ferrari drivers in there."

Lewis Hamilton is in the final year of his contract with Mercedes this season. It will be interesting to see if he signs an extension with the team given the position they find themselves in and not competing for championships anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes