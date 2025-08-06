Yuki Tsunoda advised to “stop trying to beat” Max Verstappen by Helmut Marko

Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko has told Yuki Tsunoda that he needs to stop trying to beat Max Verstappen and focus on himself if he wishes to succeed at the Austrian team. Marko has also labelled the 4x world champion as "unbeatable" at this moment in time.

Yuki Tsunoda has struggled to get to grips with the Red Bull RB21 ever since joining the team from Round 3 onwards in 2025. The driver was promoted from Racing Bulls after the Chinese Grand Prix, replacing Liam Lawson.

But Tsunoda has also struggled as Max Verstappen's teammate, much like most of his predecessors in the second Red Bull seat. The RB21 has been widely recognised as one of the toughest cars to drive on the grid, adding to his struggles.

But Helmut Marko has a simple piece of advice which he has shared with the 25-year-old for him to succeed at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"Anyone who rides alongside Max has to stop trying to beat him. They should get the best out of themselves and the team," said Marko. [via F1-Insider]

"Beating Max is currently impossible," he added.

Ever since joining Red Bull at the beginning of April, Yuki Tsunoda has only managed to finish in the points on four occasions, which includes the Sprint race at Miami. He has scored only 7 points for Red Bull and has gone pointless in the last seven races.

The Japanese driver is also without an F1 contract for 2026. He will be under immense pressure to start delivering better results soon if he is to sign a new contract at Red Bull. Drivers such as Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad are also waiting in the wings at the Austrian team, hoping for a shot.

Helmut Marko shares update on Yuki Tsunoda's contract situation

Yuki Tsunoda at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

When asked about Yuki Tsunoda's contract at Red Bull, Helmut Marko stated that the team will evaluate all the drivers within their umbrella during the summer break. This break is now in full swing post the Hungarian GP, as big decisions are being discussed within the Red Bull team.

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Marko explained that the decision on who will partner Max Verstappen in 2026 has not yet been made.

"Our driver evaluation traditionally takes place after the summer break. At the moment, everything is open," said Marko.

"We're looking at performances – both positive and negative," he added.

Not long ago, Red Bull looked like they could have been in a situation where they would have to sign two new drivers to the team for 2026. But Verstappen has now committed his immediate future to the team, with the reigning world champion staying on for at least another year post-2025.

