Yuki Tsunoda aiming to differentiate his RB challenger from Max Verstappen amid recent promotion

Yuki Tsunoda has spoken about his aim to differentiate the RB21 challenger from that of Max Verstappen’s following his promotion to the Red Bull Racing team. The Japanese driver has been promoted to the Austrian outfit after just two races into the 2025 season.

The RB21 car remains one of the most talked-about cars on the current F1 grid and has often made headlines for its lack of stability and rear-end balance. While Verstappen has been able to tame the car with his flurry of impressive finishes in the first two races of the season, Liam Lawson, whom Tsunoda replaces at Red Bull, failed to do so, which led to his exit from the team.

However, Yuki Tsunoda appears to have a plan to ensure he thrives during his stint with the Milton Keynes outfit. The 24-year-old, speaking at a Honda event at the Aoyama headquarters, as quoted by Formule1 NL, detailed his aim to make his car look different from Verstappen’s.

"On the simulator, I did not find it such a challenging car," he stated.

"Of course, it behaves differently in certain areas, but that did not feel very strange. I just want to make it a car that is different from Verstappen's so that I can slowly understand it better."

Often, conversations about Red Bull cars tailored to fit Verstappen’s driving style have surfaced. These conversations have largely gained traction, especially considering the endless struggles all of the Dutch driver’s teammates have endured during their stints alongside him. How will Tsunoda fare driving the Red Bull car? It remains something only time will reveal.

Yuki Tsunoda speaks on his reaction to driving for Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda driving the Red Bull challenger during the Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda has detailed how he reacted to the announcement of his promotion to the Red Bull team. The Japanese driver had entered the 2025 campaign racing for sister team Racing Bulls.

The 2018 Japanese F4 champion was subsequently promoted to the Milton Keynes-based team following Liam Lawson’s torrid stint with Red Bull.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Formule 1 NL, the 24-year-old explained that he was surprised by the announcement while expressing his eagerness to take on the challenge of driving for his new team.

“I never thought I would be racing for Red Bull at the Japanese GP,” he explained.

“Of course, I am happy, but I also feel that the team is changing. Initially, it didn’t seem realistic at all that I would be driving for Red Bull now. When I first heard about it, I thought: ‘Wow, this is going to be interesting.’ I don’t think I have ever been in a more tense and challenging situation. It will definitely be an exciting race.”

Red Bull Racing boasts a reputation of abrupt and seemingly ruthless driver swaps, and with his upcoming debut at the Japanese Grand Prix, Tsunoda is set to become Verstappen’s third teammate in the last five seasons.

