Yuki Tsunoda aiming to extract “something different” in Canadian GP 

Yuki Tsunoda shared that he is excited to return to the Red Bull Racing headquarters at Milton Keynes, to jump in the simulator and try something new. The Japanese driver is hopeful that the work he is putting in will "make something different" heading into the race at Montreal.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda had a torrid time during the Spanish Grand Prix, as the driver failed to score any points yet again in Barcelona. The 25-year-old was knocked out in Q1, having qualified last, and was only able to salvage a P13 finish after having started from the pit lane.

After the race in Catalonia, the Red Bull man spoke about his preparation for the Canadian GP and returning to the simulator at Milton Keynes.

Ad

Trending

"There’s something that we’ve got to try. I'm quite excited for it. That will hopefully make something different. And I mean, it can’t get worse than this weekend, to be honest," he said [via RacingNews365].

"The simulator itself, in my perspective, it’s more towards the team to something that we want to try at the track. It’s such a limited time anyway. We can’t try every setup with the things that we want to explore around," he added.

Ad

Red Bull are heading to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve now fourth in the constructors' standings. Tsunoda has struggled to back up Max Verstappen since arriving at the team in Japan, having scored just seven points in as many race weekends, which also included a sprint.

If a similar trend continues, the Austrian side could well remain fourth in the standings, with all the teams in front of them having two drivers scoring consistent points every weekend. It is also not out of the question that Tsunoda's seat may even come under threat, potentially from Isack Hadjar, who is having an impressive debut season in F1.

Ad

Christian Horner claims Yuki Tsunoda simply needs confidence and time to deliver at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen, and Christian Horner at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has claimed that Yuki Tsunoda needs time to settle in with the team and find confidence in the RB21, in order to deliver consistent performances. The Briton also mentioned that the Austrian team has time before they have to decide on the Japanese driver's future.

Ad

Speaking ahead of the Spanish GP, before Tsunoda's Q1 exit in qualifying for the race in Barcelona, Horner claimed that Tsunoda has "a long way to go".

"Look, it’s early days for Yuki. He’s still settling in. He’s been in Q3, scored points, he’s scored points from the pit lane. He’s had a few incidents as well, so he has a long way to go. We’ll decide, we’ve got plenty of time on our side," he said [via PlanetF1].

Ad

"I think the only thing that we can do is give him time and support and try and get a set-up that he’s got confidence in. Driving these cars is all about confidence, and that’s what he needs to find. I think he’ll get there," he added.

Horner also claimed that the team has noticed flashes of good performance from Yuki Tsunoda in his first seven races with the team. The driver now needs to put all the moments together in order to bring consistency, according to his boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More