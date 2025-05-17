Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after his horrifying crash in the F1 Imola GP qualifying

Yuki Tsunoda, reacting to his horrific crash in Q1 at Imola, apologized to Red Bull and its fans. He explained that he lost control of the car and promised to make up for the lost position at the main race on Sunday (May 18).

Red Bull faced a serious setback in the first segment of the qualifying session of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Tsunoda crashed out. Approaching the Villeneuve chicane, the Japanese driver lost control of the car, skidded off the track, and slammed into the barriers.

In what turned out to be a horrific scene, Tsunoda's car flipped after hitting the barriers, but fortunately landed in the upwards direction. The halo of RB21 protected Yuki as he got out of the car safely. After the crash, he was transferred to the medical center as per protocol.

Meanwhile, after the qualifying crash, Yuki Tsunoda apologized to fans and vowed to put on a better show during the race. In a video posted by Red Bull on Instagram, the Japanese driver said:

"I'm completely fine. Thank you. I just lost the car in such an early stage of qualifying, which is very unnecessary for me. All I can do is apologize to the team, and yeah, I'll make it up tomorrow."

After Yuki, Franco Colapinto also hit the barriers, resulting in the second crash of the qualifying session.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda will now start the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from the back of the grid, P20. Moreover, since his car has sustained heavy damage, Red Bull engineers will likely have a long night to fix the chassis and other important components of the car.

While Tsunoda had a disappointing start, his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is set for a front row start as he qualified P2, a tenth of a second slower than McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull backs Yuki Tsunoda despite crash in qualifying

Yuki Tsunoda at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda had a horrific crash in the qualifying session of the Emilia Romagna GP. His car hit the barriers and flipped before landing in an upright position. The driver was safe but apologetic. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner showed his support for Tsunoda.

Talking to media, Horner said (via RBR News on X):

"The main thing is [Yuki]'s fine. Whenever you see an accident like that, cars you can replace and repair, but drivers and their well-being are the most important thing. The initial check is okay, and they'll do another quick check on him tomorrow. But obviously quite a big accident for him."

However, Horner claimed that Yuki Tsunoda's car needs a lot of repair. Though he wasn't sure of the chassis change, as the engineers were yet to determine the extent of the damage. But overall, Tsunoda has an uphill task on Sunday (May 18).

